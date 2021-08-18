If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
There’s a great deal of hand-wringing over the situation in Afghanistan. But to understand what happened there, we need to look at a little history first.
Alexander the Great spent months conquering it after he destroyed the much larger Persian Empire. Then Genghis Kahn’s forces had a very tough time there. For more recent history, we can look at the three wars that the British had there in the 19th century. These ranged from the bad to the out-and-out disastrous. The British had conquered the whole subcontinent of what is now India and Pakistan, an area much greater than Afghanistan, but couldn’t win there.
In the late 1970s and early ’80s, the Russians killed 2 million Afghans out of a population of roughly 13.5 million. They left defeated. We are not a people who would kill a significant number of the population so we tried what we hoped would work: winning “hearts and minds.” This did not work in Vietnam, Iraq, Syria, etc. Why would we believe it would work with the most fractious people on the face of the Earth? Good question.
The only answer is that the people who got us in there had no idea what they were doing. “The Graveyard of Empires” is Afghanistan.
On TV on Sunday, a woman said if we leave we are showing weakness and won’t be able to intervene elsewhere. I hope we learned the lesson finally, that we can’t make a country out of a place that doesn’t want it.