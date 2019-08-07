I remember the Columbine High School shooting as though it were yesterday. I remember the press conferences after the shooting where the state, federal and community leaders appeared before the TV cameras and spoke of their sorrow for the victims and their families, the bravery of the first responders and how the community would come together and survive the tragedy.
Later, when questions were asked of the political leaders, both state and federal, about different forms of gun control that may prevent future mass shootings, the answers from the politicians was that it was too soon to have that discussion, let the victims families grieve.
That was 20 years ago and in the meantime we have had many more mass shootings in the United States. One in Newtown, Connecticut, that took the life of 26 people, 20 of them children under the age of 8. Most with assault-type weapons. After each one we have heard these same speeches from community, state and federal leaders, including the rationale that it was too soon to discuss reasonable gun control. But after all of these shootings over 20 years with the same responses, they don’t need to tell us these things because we have already heard it so many times. We know they are sorry. We know the first responders did a good job. We know the community will survive. We also know that mass shootings will happen again and again and nothing will be done to address this evil on our society because apparently it will still be “too soon” to talk about reasonable gun control.
I, for one, look forward to the day when we will have politicians who care more about the people they serve than the money they need for their next election. When that day comes, hopefully it will then be soon enough to have a national discussion on reasonable gun control.
John Haggerty, Green Valley