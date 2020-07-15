In response to Mr. Rich Walton’s defense of the current Oval Office occupant, I prefer the words intensely dislike as opposed to hate (“We learn to hate,” July 8).
As a capitalistic, pro-choice, pro-police Democrat, I have to agree that hate is learned, mostly from our parents at a young age, whether Democrat or Republican. Our political affiliation is basically a reflection of our values and morals.
The reason I dislike the president is I see neither values or morals apart from his serving his own interests. It cannot be fake news when I see or hear him speak and I hear only divisive, inarticulate, fear-mongering, dishonest rhetoric.
As early as his 2016 inauguration, George W. Bush said it best when he turned to Hillary Clinton and said “That was some weird s___!” Feel free to fact check that.
I cannot help any conservative who really believes this reality show president has your interests at heart. It’s incomprehensible to me and hopefully will end on Nov. 4.
Susan MacMillan, Green Valley