The letter to the editor referencing the couple in a Trader Joe’s store who felt “threatened” when a male shopper wearing a Trump 2020 T-shirt (and looking “the part of a typical Trump-terrorist”) left me speechless. And to think everyone in the store was terrified – amazing!
The media have systematically painted people who support the president as hateful, bigoted terrorists, but this is untrue. I would like to introduce you to the typical Trump supporter (of whom there are millions). We look (and act) just like everyone else; we are patriotic, hard-working Americans who want to see everyone in this country succeed. We want those who immigrate to America to come legally, and to want to become Americans, not just live in our country and feed off the government teat.
You probably know a number of Trump supporters, but just don’t realize it – perhaps you have even lived next door to one, or worked with one, or had one in your home to fix your plumbing. You may even play with one on the tennis or pickleball court.
Over the past three years I have generally not made a big deal out of the endless media attacks on the president and his supporters, expecting that most people are sufficiently intelligent to know when they are being given a snow job, being sold a bill of goods. But now I’m not so sure… If people believe that Trump supporters are terrorists we have lost the battle, and perhaps our country.
Kay Kohler, Green Valley