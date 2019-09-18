The ancient civilization of the Greeks lasted nearly a thousand years and was highly developed. Nonetheless, ancient Greece fell after a series of wars.
Rome was a massive civilization that lasted for almost 12 centuries and covered five million square kilometers and governed roughly 20 percent of the world’s population. Nevertheless, Rome fell after a series of wars. Rome fell because of internal instability and a series of wars.
We have elected a president who leads an administration seemingly unaware of the First Amendment, considers the press the enemy (our source of information).
It is time for everyone, liberal, conservative, Republican or Democrat, black, white or brown to beware of the erosion of our liberty and form of government. Could it be that we have let a foot in the door for the beginnings of the end of this grand experiment of democratic government?
C. Parker Long, Green Valley