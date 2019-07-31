In regard to the proposed ADOT Interstate 11 route between Nogales and Tucson, why not load goods coming through the Nogales port of entry onto the BNSF railroad and have it hauled to Tucson for distribution, either further by rail or transferred to truck.
The proposals for Interstate 19 are unacceptable because of the increase in traffic and noise (the widening of existing I-19) and more unacceptable by the proposal to go through ecologically sensitive Avra Valley.
Why not use existing solutions? This solution would also save taxpayers billions of dollars.
Ellen Kurtz, Amado