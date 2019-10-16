The price of insulin continues to rise exponentially. I am a retired physician. There is no substitute for many diabetics. Even though the original patents have long since expired, Big Pharma has a loophole allowing them to not share most of the manufacturing rights as they continue to outrageously raise prices as much as 700% since 2010. The costs in Canada and Mexico are much lower.
Please contact your elected representatives and insist that they stop price gouging on insulin and many other single-source drugs.
The American taxpayer cannot afford to pay the bill for corporate greed and patent law abuse. Some diabetics are decreasing their insulin doses because they can’t afford the U.S. prices. We in Green Valley can drive to Nogales, Mexico, to buy insulin but not every American lives near Canada or Mexico.
Insist that our elected legislators act to fix this ASAP. Big Pharma deserves a fair profit, but an excessively greedy profit is almost criminal when life-saving drug’s costs prevent equal access to their use.
Please join me and other concerned health care professionals to demand action to protect Americans!
Kent D. Miller, Green Valley