Remember how in the last administration almost every week was labeled “Infrastructure Week,: but nothing ever happened? The Biden administration, right out of the gate, is focusing on infrastructure, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that there would be absolutely no Republican votes for an infrastructure bill. Hmmm. Has he not noticed the state of disrepair our country’s infrastructure is in?
One example would be the condition of the highways in Arizona, which are a disgrace. But across the nation bridges, highways, water and sewage treatment plants are deteriorating. Infrastructure affects the safety of all of us. Strengthening the national infrastructure means we are safer and that our nation is stronger and more resilient. Repairing our decrepit infrastructure means jobs, jobs, jobs, which will strengthen our economy. This is a good thing, and a necessary thing. Let’s get on board this train — it’s going in the right direction.
Jeni Foster
Green Valley