The Congressional Budget Office reports that “the U.S. budget deficit is likely to burst through the symbolic $1 trillion barrier this year despite a healthy economy.” They further note that “the debt is growing at an unsustainable rate.”
The difficult choices our legislators and administration should make would be to reduce spending and/or raise taxes. Since those options are politically verboten, and the fiscal hawks have flown, the easy choice is to create inflation that reduces the value of the dollar and therefore the value of the debt owed. Inflation is not so good for folks on fixed incomes.
With this financial scenario it’s not too difficult to imagine a fiscal and financial crisis slamming the United States, the only question being...when?
Jim Waldo, Green Valley