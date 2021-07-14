In response to Ellen Sussman’s excellent and informative article for World Chocolate Day it should also be known that the current chocolate industry is rife with extensive abuse that also includes child slave labor.
Having worked in the Fair Trade Chocolate Industry, it is well known that the majority of U.S. chocolate is sourced from the Ivory Coast in Africa. In this country, as well as in Burkina Faso, many children are sold into slavery. Their small hands are the perfect size for the gathering of the cacao pods. Looking into this history all of the abuse can be verified as well as a multitude of labor violations.
Unfortunately, most of the major chocolate suppliers in this country are culpable of these abuses. Of course, this is a major reason why the chocolate prices remain so very low in our country. Profits from this industry are billions of dollars.
For more history and information on this subject an excellent investigative report is the book “Bitter Chocolate,” by Carol Off. In addition, the documentary “The Dark Side of Chocolate” can be viewed on YouTube.
I would like to encourage all chocolate lovers to purchase fair-trade chocolate products, or chocolate that is humanely sourced to help remedy this situation that violates the basic human rights of so many people.
Rita Danks
Green Valley