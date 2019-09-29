I’m writing in reference to two letters, “Tobacco purchases” by Rich Walton, and “Know your history,” by Scott Anderson (Sept. 25). Both gentleman refer to the indoctrination of young people in our public educational institutions who they believe will, therefore, vote for anyone who is running on a Democratic ticket.
I find that thinking and harsh criticism typical of those on the right, referring to the younger generation as undereducated over-indoctrinated brainwashed kids.
I’m annoyed by the people on Trump’s bandwagon constantly criticizing and referring to Democrats as liberal know-nothing socialists and communists. Nothing is further from the truth. I believe the right wing conservatives are feeling threatened by the young liberals on the left!
I also find it odd that my two sons were raised in a Democratic household, went to public schools and, much to my chagrin, voted Republican.
