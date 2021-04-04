To quote News 4 Tucson: “News 4 Tucson spoke with a representative from the Office of Gov. Doug Ducey Tuesday afternoon. They say Pima County currently isn’t enforcing the mask mandate and they believe this latest measure is ‘inconsequential.’”
In my view, Gov. Ducey and other elected Arizona state officials have been treating Pima County as “inconsequential” for many years. Now one of the governor’s representatives, presumably speaking for the governor, has come right out and suggested that the efforts of Pima County legislators (and perhaps the issues important to the county’s voters, too?) are “inconsequential.”
It would be apt for the voters in Arizona to take a stand on this issue, and find the political futures of Gov. Ducey and others running the show in Phoenix to be inconsequential; thus voting them out of office.
Terry Teale
Green Valley