How I wish some folks in Green Valley could walk in the shoes of today’s migrants!
For 10 years I have volunteered with migrants. Some have witnessed the murders of family and friends. Others have tried to pay extortion fees for their businesses only to be threatened with death when their funds evaporated. Repeated rapes and brutal torture have been experienced by many.
A personal friend of mine who had her own television show in Colombia had to disappear overnight due to a death threat on her 6-year-old adopted son. When she fled, she could not disclose her destination to anyone. The journalists union in Australia welcomed her with compassion and financial assistance. This occurred after two years of hiding in El Salvador.
One of my Honduran friends had his leg amputated by the gangs and was left for dead in the road. If he is returned to Honduras, he will definitely be executed. Not only did he lose his home, possessions and family, but a successful career.
Among the migrants I have met are doctors, engineers, chemists, accountants, teachers and others. Their choices have been to stay in their home country and face death, or risk everything and come to the USA. What would most people choose if these were the only options?
Rita Danks, Green Valley