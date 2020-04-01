Today I received a postcard, apparently just dropped in each mailbox, as follows:
“PRESIDENT TRUMP’S
CORONAVIRUS
GUIDELINES FOR
AMERICA…”
which says, among other very obvious things, “Listen and follow the directions of your STATE AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES…”
Ironically, even the man in the White House is not following this advice: Unless the state and local authorities are “nice” to him, personally, he has instructed his man in charge, Vice President Mike Pence, to not call state and local authorities who are desperate to obtain personal protection devices and ventilators for their first-line medical people and patients who are risking their lives and dying while he ignores his own “Coronavirus Guidelines for America” — which is nothing more than an election advertisement.
Maureen Brooks, Green Valley