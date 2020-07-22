“In these unprecedented times...” are words heard every day. The cliche of the century. News flash: All times are unprecedented in one way or another, and unless you know someone who has actually lived twice, today will be original.
However, another cliche is equally true: There is nothing new under the sun. Pandemics, scandals, financial crises, political disagreements, world wars, you name it. Politicians have been judged on their results, efforts, compassion and other qualities, as will be the elected men and women of this time.
Democracy is a system of designed overreaction and correction. One group gains sway and pushes its ideology until it goes too far and loses its majority, then another group reacts to the situation and pushes back in the other direction until it goes too far and loses popularity. While disagreement is inherent in the system, it is incumbent upon all to recognize that the intention of each group is to advance our nation’s best interest, so there is a common goal seen differently.
Since my birth in 1950, Republicans have held the presidency for 40 years, Democrats for 30. Ebb and flow. Everyone has been represented. Win a few, lose a few.
But there are other dynamics at play. Black Americans have always been on the losing side. Winning has been biased toward white people, who have always written the rules. It is beyond high time some whites awaken to the reality that black lives matter equally and begin to take action to even the game. Bad things happen to good people. But the American problem is that bad things have been happening to the same good people for 400 years as our nation has evolved.
It is time for us to lean the opposite way, to start to even things up. “Defund the police” is a misdirected phrase but has an element of truth. Police attitudes are citizen attitudes, and we need an attitude chiropractor. America desperately needs an attitude adjustment. To achieve necessary corrections there must be pain, but the goal is noble and the pain will be to our long-term advantage. Let us make the horrific strangling of Mr. Floyd and the shooting of Ms. Taylor symbolize the end of an era.
Let us reverse the underdevelopment of generations of African-American talent and better tap that resource by equalizing medical care, equalizing nutrition, equalizing education, equalizing everything. Equalize the opportunity for average Black Americans to succeed. Equalize respect.
Racial equality in America. That would be “unprecedented times.”
Bob Epstein is a retired lawyer. He lives in Green Valley.