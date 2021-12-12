I propose that world leaders and their spouses be given front-row seats to view the effects of climate change.
I suggest the spouses be included so that world leaders will be very mindful of climate changes effecting their children, and their children’s children.
In the United States, we could ask Chrysler, Ford and General Motors to loan SUVs and pickups so that we could buckle President Joseph Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and husband, Paul, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and wife, Judy, Sens. Charles Schumer and wife, Iris Weinshall, Mitch McConnell and wife, Elaine Chao, and Joe and Gayle Conelly Manchin into their seats and place them overlooking a flooded river to see houses, stores, and cars floating by. Some will have people on top of their homes and cars, waiting to be rescued. They also might see cows, goats, sheep, horses, and pets floating by.
Hopefully, the view will inspire the United States to fulfill its commitments made at the COP 26 Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and even increase our movement to net-zero carbon emissions.
We can also have leaders and spouses tour fields and witness food producing plants withering from heat and drought or, possibly, drowning in flood water.
And, we can have political leaders and spouses view the towns and small cities reduced to ash and rubble in forest fires in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Arizona. Seeing that also ought to inspire us to meet and increase our efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions!
As the world’s two biggest economies, how much better it would be to negotiate carbon emission reductions with China rather than contend with them over tariffs.
We should also provide state, county, tribal political leaders and spouses with front-row seats to view climate change so that when hard-to-bear-decisions need to be made for long-term climate benefit we will have local people’s understanding to make those decisions even when it is painful-in-the-short-term to do so!
I also propose that we encourage other nations, large and small, to give their political leaders and spouses front-row seats to view the effects of climate change in their countries before the next United Nations Climate Conference next year in Egypt.
To implement these ideas the vice president could be given the task to contact federal leaders and governors to gain their participation, involvement of their state leaders and spouses and recommendations of what to view when and where.
Not all states will have flooding, drought and forest fires, so those states which do could extend invitations for leaders and spouses from other states to cross borders to view up close the effects of climate change.