Several Sundays back, the Green Valley News published a delightful piece by Corky Simpson about typewriters. It was not only fun to read, but I saw a possible resource for reactivating my 1960s Smith-Corona Citation-88 portable (from Sears-Roebuck), Tower model. The faithful machine has been silent for decades due to dry, worn ribbon — syndrome with no known source for replacement.
A phone call to the Green Valley News and two Saturdays back I was pleasantly surprised to receive a call from Mr. Simpson. He even called back a second time when he found out what a technophobe dinosaur I am about computers and “on-line” communication. I learned that said ribbons were available through Walmart.
So the following Tuesday, Walmart’s day for seniors, I headed out at 6 a.m., typewriter in tow in my shopping cart. The young man in the appropriate department did know what I wanted but ribbons were not in-store and needed to be ordered at the window next to the service desk beyond the checkout counters.
However, I will not likely forget that young man’s face as I opened up my typewriter’s case to show him. It was as if he were seeing some newly excavated antediluvian artifact from beneath the Sphinx.
At checkout, the woman’s eyes lit up at the sight. Seems that in a pre-Walmart life she had worked and had knowledge of a good amount of office machines.
As it was, by now, barely 7 a.m., the order window was not yet open. That wonderful lady (Lisa) offered to order my ribbon for me later, phone me, and have it for me next time I came. That was the following Tuesday… as you can see.
Thank you, Dan, Corky, Lisa (and her daughter), plus young man. I’m back to typing. (Guess you never lose your touch completely.)
Trudy Munding lives in Green Valley and typed this on her Smith-Corona.