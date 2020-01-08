Donald Trump embarked on his presidential reign three years ago pledging that he would pull the United States out of its "endless" wars in the Middle East.
So here we are, more than three years later, embroiled in a seemingly endless military conflict with Iran, the third most powerful state in the region, after Israel and Turkey. A little historical reflection is in order.
After the fall of the Soviet Union, Americans who called themselves "neoconservatives" were among the first to proclaim the joys, the challenges and the opportunities of a "unipolar world." The late Charles Krauthammer wrote 30 years ago in a special issue of Foreign Affairs that the "center" of world power was now the United States.
The United States, he said, was "the only country with the military, diplomatic, political and economic assets to be a decisive player in any conflict in whatever part of the world it chooses to involve itself."
As provocative as Krauthammer's essay was, the most distinctive neocon anthem appeared in the July/August 1996 issue of Foreign Affairs: Conservatives in general, wrote William Kristol and Robert Kagan, were uncertain and adrift regarding America's foreign policy. They distained the multilateralism of Bill Clinton and they were tempted by — but nonetheless resisted — the neo-isolationism advocated by Patrick Buchanan. The hard-nosed realism of Henry Kissinger and his many disciples was not appealing, either. The Kristol/Kagan prescription: a policy of "benevolent global hegemony."
That was a mouthful. Translated, it meant that the United States was now top dog. "Having defeated the 'evil empire,’” they wrote, "the United States enjoys strategic and ideological predominance.”
"The first objective of U.S. foreign policy should be to preserve and enhance that predominance by strengthening America's security, supporting its friends, advancing its interests, and standing up for its principles around the world…
"In a world in which peace and American security depend on American power and the will to use it, the main threat the United States faces now and in the future is its own weakness.
"American hegemony is the only reliable defense against a breakdown of peace and international order. The appropriate goal of American foreign policy, therefore, is to preserve that hegemony as far into the future as possible. To achieve this goal, the United States needs a neo-Reaganite foreign policy of military supremacy and moral confidence."
In short, we Americans know how to run the world, so let's do it.
In their ideological purity, neoconservatives were reborn Wilsonians. Like President Woodrow Wilson, the neocons would save the world; unlike Wilson, their peacemaking mechanism would be an interventionist America; not a League of Nations but a Pax Americana.
The problem with Wilson, according to the neocons, was not his passion for spreading America's exceptionalist gospel; it was his unbending faith in multilateral initiatives, supported by a League of Nations, to keep the peace.
From a neocon point of view, multilateralism was too often a dead end. The United States was far better suited, temperamentally and militarily, to take on the peacemaking role than was Wilson's feckless League of Nations or today's hapless United Nations.
Given our political will, the United States — acting alone or with "coalitions of the willing" — could take on the League of Nations/United Nations peacemaking role. Call it the "American League."
In his Jan. 20, 2005, State of the Union address, President George W. Bush defined the American League for everyone by saying that the "survival of liberty in our land increasingly depends on the success of liberty in other lands. The best hope for peace in our world is the expansion of freedom in all the world."
"America's vital interests and our deepest beliefs are now one. From the day of our Founding, we have proclaimed that every man and woman on this Earth has rights, and dignity, and matchless value, because they bear the image of the Maker of Heaven and Earth.
"Across the generations we have proclaimed the imperative of self-government, because no one is fit to be a master, and no one deserves to be a slave.
"Advancing these ideals is the mission that created our Nation. It is the honorable achievement of our fathers. Now it is the urgent requirement of our nation's security, and the calling of our time.
"So it is the policy of the United States to seek and support the growth of democratic movements and institutions in every nation and culture . . . with the ultimate goal of ending tyranny in our world.”
"Ending tyranny in our world." A righteous, messianic, and nationalistic mission indeed. America's tragically wrong-headed preventive war, the "Liberation of Iraq," may have temporarily chastened the most assertive neocons and triumphalists, but that is far from certain. They are a farsighted bunch who are not easily dissuaded from pursuing the Right Course.
As the Statement of Principles for the neoconservative Project for the New American Century put it decades ago, the United States needs "to accept responsibility for America's unique role in preserving and extending an international order friendly to our security, our prosperity, and our principles."
"Accept[ing] responsibility for America's unique role" is a phrase worth examination. Throughout the Cold War, many nations looked to and valued the United States for its leadership. But not our messianic mission to become the Nation-in-Chief.
So… how do we end a low-grade but escalating war with Iran, a highly educated nation with a proud and ancient Persian heritage? The adage, “If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging" gives us a clue. Instead of tit-for-tat escalating violence, try negotiating realistic step-by-step peace initiatives in which both sides benefit.
A naive hope? In the Age of Trump, perhaps. But we already know that endless wars are — and always will be — manifestly stupid. And we also know that Mr. Trump has always proclaimed himself a great "deal maker."
It's time, Mr. President, to make a deal. A lasting deal, in which all sides benefit.
Mike Moore is a retired newspaper and magazine editor who lives in Green Valley. In the early 2000s, he served on three national-security study groups. He can be reached at m-smoore@socket.net.