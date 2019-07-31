I’m the son of an immigrant. My mother, Ruth, was only four months old when her young parents, Hedda and Arvid, sailed across the broad Atlantic from Gothenburg, Sweden. Their destination was Boston.
Just out of the military, Arvid had few prospects for employment in his native land. Hedda’s two sisters in Minnesota urged them to come to this land of opportunity.
The plan was that Hedda would breast feed her infant on the long voyage. Unfortunately, the endless roll of the ocean waters soon made Hedda desperately seasick and unable to take nourishment. In a few days her breast milk dried up. Ruth began to cry and cry.
In desperation, Hedda formed a breast-shaped bowl of rags and nestled in it lumps of sugar.
Ruth sucked and sucked. Soon sugar alone could not satisfy the starving baby. As he stood at the rail and scanned the horizon, Arvid asked over and over, “Will we ever see land again? Why didn’t we stay in Sweden? Will my dear little Ruth survive?”
The more Ruth cried, the more voyagers in adjacent thin-walled compartments complained to the ship’s captain. “I’ve sailed these seas for many years,” he said to Arvid and Hedda. “This baby will never make it to Boston. We must prepare for burial at sea.”
Some passengers aboard the ship may have been relieved to know this screaming nuisance would soon be silenced as her dead body slipped under the crashing waves.
Somehow, by dint of a strong constitution, the loving arms of Hedda and Arvid, and their fervent prayers, Ruth made it to Boston Harbor. There, finally on solid ground, Hedda took nourishment and was able to nurse again her famished infant.
Who helped this young family in Boston? I don’t have any details. But I’ve learned enough about immigrant history to know that it was often the religious community and quiet folks of simple good will who came to their rescue. As ships filled with needy passengers came to port, they fed and clothed them.
After a few days of respite Hedda, Arvid and Ruth boarded a train to begin their long trek half way across America to those waiting sisters and their families in Minnesota. Arvid got a job as a dollar-a-day farm hand, feeding cows, wiping down their udders, milking them and shoveling
and spreading their manure. A stark beginning, but Arvid and Hedda gave thanks for this place to call home.
Little Ruth flourished. As she grew into a lovely young woman, she married Wally and gave birth to eight children. Now the next three generations, numbering over 75, are good citizens and contributors to an even greater America.
Today it’s not a deep ocean, but the arid desert that borders much of our country. Now others in desperate need are arriving, not from Europe, but mainly from Central America.
Who helps them now? It’s many of our neighbors all along our southern border.
I give thanks for these friends who provide help to today’s migrants and their children.
Is there room for them? To take but one example, I suggest that next time you go to the supermarket to purchase cool, refreshing milk, tasty cheeses, ice cream and other dairy products, stop for a moment and ask, “How did these get here?” Then remind yourself that dairy farmers and the industry across the country go begging for workers who, like my grandfather Arvid, will feed cows, wipe down their udders, milk them, and shovel and spread their manure.
Have any of your grandchildren applied for these jobs? Migrants and their children stand ready to do them. Yes, and they’ll even keep those Social Security checks coming.
And, like Arvid, Hedda and Ruth, they’ll give thanks that America is still a land of opportunity.
Herb Chilstrom lives in Sahuarita.