A letter to the editor by C. Parker Long concluded that President Trump’s actions are hastening the fall of our civilization due to his being “seemingly unaware of the First Amendment,’” and “considers the press the enemy (our source of information)” (“Is it ending?” Sept. 18).
A society is a group of people linked with religious, cultural, scientific, political, patriotic or other purposes. A civilization is supposedly more of an advanced society in which a higher level of these purposes has been achieved. It’s easy to trace the downfalls of our great civilizations with the definition of insanity as a guide (doing the same thing over and over and getting the same results).
Our society prefers emphasizing the “i” in the middle of this word. Pride also has this alphabetical characteristic…it’s all about me, myself and I.
When the individual supplants the group in a society, it might take longer to notice the effects on the society, but each downfall in a civilization is marked by one or more of these effects.
During our lifetimes: Madalyn O’Hare’s 1 percent, and their removal of prayer from schools in a nation founded on it, or in Roe vs. Wade and the woman’s right to privacy vs. the rights of the “unborn” come to mind.
We can’t rationally discuss issues like these without it becoming a debate of individual ethics and morals, reflected in hate and anger, with Pride as the victor.
As far as President Trump, I read that an important difference between hate and anger is that anger evaluates someone’s action (you did something bad), whereas hate evaluates an entire person (you are bad). This also implies that anger is usually temporary; if the person has apologized, or if they have changed their behavior, there is no need to get angry anymore. Hate is something which can last a lifetime; it can destroy an individual, a society, and a civilization. In one way, anger is good, since it is a way to release and express tension, hate is evil and cancerous.
Our president has been hated even before he was elected in 2016. The intensity of this hatred, incessantly reported and interpreted by the “sources of our information” Mr. Long considers a friend, seems based on a realm far removed from politics, amendments, and our President.
Exercising my First Amendment, I believe this is a spiritual realm where “good and evil, love and hate” are the only participants. This is the realm of Jesus Christ, the only one capable of discerning and judging “good and evil, love and hate.” Debatable? Yes, eternally.
Mic Houghton live in Green Valley.