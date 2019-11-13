“He’s not a war hero,” Donald Trump said of Sen. John McCain in 2015. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”
That observation has rankled me from the first time I heard it; the statement, oft-repeated, was patently untrue. And vile. Nonetheless, Trump’s scornful tweets are sought out and cheered by millions of his followers. That buffaloes me.
I came of age in the ’50s. I won’t bore you with reminisces about how the iceman came around every week with 25-pound blocks for the “icebox.” I’ll simply note that my president at the time was Dwight D. Eisenhower, a brilliant man of great achievement, courage and grace.
Eisenhower was the kind of man who would never sneer at another man or woman in public, even though in private his temper was said to be volcanic.
Eisenhower had class, a word that does not fit our current chief executive. My folks loved Ike, in part because he practiced virtues that my Mom and Dad tried drill into me.
First, in our household, was the absolute importance of “honor.” That boiled down, insofar as I could tell, to the expectation that I would never lie or cheat. About anything. Sure, I sometimes fibbed about some small things, but at least I felt darn guilty about it.
“Respect for others” was high on the on the Moores’ list. That applied to adults in general and particularly to my teachers. As for kids I hung around with, “respect” was fungible. Friends got a kick out of calling me “Moore-less,”as in “Moore-less is at shortstop, so hit to him.” My clever retort was usually along the lines of, “Yeah, you can’t hit that far.” (In reality, I snagged maybe one out of four hot grounders.)
“Forgiveness.” That was another big one. Especially from my mom. Even if someone did you wrong, she would say, don't hold a grudge. That was hard to live up to, particularly when Crazy Pete whacked me in the Adam's Apple one night as we played a no-holds-barred version of Red Rover. Did he do it on purpose? Or by accident? I chose to believe the latter, and I said, "Pete, I know you didn't mean to do that." (Just between us, I think he did mean to clock me in the neck; he was the kind of guy who seemed headed for jail.)
And there was "tenacity." As in my Dad saying, "Don't give up," as I struggled over algebra. (Although I kept with it, I was never good at math.) Or "generosity." If you had a bag of licorice, you shared it. If not, you were drummed out of group.
"Stand your ground" — another really big one. If bullied, you didn't cave.
You might end up with a black eye, sure, but that would heal and your self- respect would be intact.
"Compassion." That was my mom's favorite admonition. Don't gloat over others who are less capable. Help them out, if you can." That was touchy. Some kids were too unwilling, too prideful, to accept help. As in "go fly a kite"; I'll do it myself."
These are basic generation-to-generation values, aren't they? But not to our Commander in Chief. People who believe in such values, he says, are "losers."
(Check out "loser" on Trump's Twitter feed. It's perhaps his favorite adjective.)
Trump is a man who has reached the top job in the land, the presidency, through lies, insults and scams. A man who refuses to show his own income tax returns, a man who does not understand the concept of honor. I'm in my 80s, so Trump will have little impact on me; but what about today's kids? What life lessons are they learning from Trump and his toadies?
Politics is a tough field where no one plays softball. But compare Trump to Teddy Roosevelt, or Dwight D. Eisenhower or even Ronald Reagan. These Republican presidents had class, integrity, and enduring personal values. Can anyone honestly say that about Donald Trump?
Give me a John Kasich or Mitt Romney any day. They failed to reach the White House. But —they had values. Sound values. John McCain values. They would never do anything to dishonor the nation.
Can we say that about our current president? A man capable of tweeting: "Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest —and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure, it's not your fault."
Mike Moore, a retired journalist, lives in Green Valley. He can be reached at m-smoore@socket.net.