If I were a rational, realistic, respectful Republican, I would know that there are tens of millions of people just like me across these United States.
But right now, we feel voiceless, left out. We need a convention, a forum, where we can share a vision of what we want our country to look like, what we want it to become.
We want to discuss/debate the real issues that confront our country, our world. We need to rationally talk about immigration, health care, foreign relations, infrastructure, social equality, the environment. Other important issues will arise also.
We must include other groups. It would be important to hear what right-leaning Independents think. How can we include them and their ideas?
We must include those who have defected from our party because they can no longer stomach the direction we have headed. What would it take to bring them back to us?
At that convention I would encourage us to re-find joy in our lives and in our politics. I would encourage us to laugh. We need to bring back that conservative bonhomie that has been in eclipse over the past several years.
We would use the gentle rub of mind on mind to create a platform for the true Republican Party, a platform that we would present to our fellow Americans. With the right influencers we would encourage people all stripes to run for office at all levels and promote a new realistic vision for our country.
We must expect the slings and arrows and brickbats from that element in our party who disagree with us. To them, we would patiently offer facts and data to support our positions, and we would discount those ideas that have no realistic basis.
Rational, realistic, respectful Republicans need to make a comeback. How could we begin?
Mike Dant is a retired high school English teacher. He lives in Green Valley.