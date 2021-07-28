Delusional thinking is obviously and provably false, invented by a delusional personality. The thoughts expressed are like those of a person rambling incoherently in a cheap bar. Such people are generally given no serious consideration. The seriously delusional are recommended for evaluation.
A persuasive delusional person can have influence over others. Charles Manson and Jim Jones are examples. Both attracted vulnerable followers to their bizarre messages. Both offered easy solutions to complex questions, and protection from a created evil enemy force. Both claimed to be somewhat divine, and saviors. It is the way of most cult leaders. Their followers submit without question, often with disastrous consequences. Manson’s followers killed by his orders. Jones’ took their lives. If those situations had been objectively and rationally evaluated, the tragedies would not have occurred. The leaders would have had no power.
The major political divisions we have now in this country have largely resulted from delusional thinking. Donald Trump and his followers have convinced themselves into thinking that Trump won the election, and that it was stolen.
Many months before the 2020 Election Day, Trump started beating the drum of a fraudulent, fixed election. It was a preemptive attack in case he lost. Even though Biden was favored to win by 10 to 15 points, Trump said that the only way he could lose was by fraudulent means. He lost. Predictably, he claimed that he won, in a landslide, and that the loss was the greatest crime ever perpetrated on the American people in history. It is a typical Trump claim.
Imagine if a college basketball coach lost a game by 10 points, then claimed that he won. He blames the refs, the scorekeeper, the cheerleaders, the cameras, everything. Some of his fans would believe him. That is obviously abnormal. It is what we have with Trump. We know that a game is inconsequential, but an election’s outcome can and has divided the country. Trump still claims that he won the game, no matter the overwhelming evidence presented. He blames illegal voters, machines, judges, everything and everyone, while wildly exaggerating it all. Why? It works with Trump’s voters and gives him what he most desires, attention.
It is only a stolen election because Trump said so. There has not been nearly enough evidence of malfeasance to overturn the election. Trump will never concede, regardless of the adverse effects upon the nation. It is all about power, vindictiveness and irrational, insatiable needs.
Another delusion concerns the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol. After two months of claiming election fraud, Trump summoned people to Washington DC to Stop the Steal. He told the assembled group that their country was being taken from them and that they should march on the Capitol, He would go with them. He did not.
The inflamed mob knocked down barriers, beat and bear sprayed and assaulted security forces, broke through windows and doors and threatened to stop the electoral vote count. Several were injured. Some died. They occupied the floors of the Capitol, waving Trump, Confederate and various other flags. They occupied offices and the Senate floor. It was obvious aggression as captured on video from several locations. Trump watched it all from the White House. His assessment of the action? Capitol police happily escorted the mob inside and there was hugging and kissing. It was a peaceful love fest by patriotic Americans. Everyone said so. Everyone? That is a monstrous lie. Delusion, dishonesty and a pathological inability to lose is a lethal combination.
Delusions also surrounded the Covid-19 pandemic. It was called a hoax and no worse than the flu. Science and recommended cautions were denigrated. Many deaths have resulted from misinformation and a continued refusal to get vaccinations, irrationally claimed by some as dangerous.
There are always what ifs. What if a significant number of people knew, beyond doubt, that delusions have largely created the dissension we now see? Might we have a more unified nation that can join together with a positive resolve, if the true motivations were made clear? If there was truth?
