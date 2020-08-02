Seventy years ago, the United States was a shining example to the world. With many twists and turns it was still operating under the inspired document that was conceived in 1789 by a confluence of genius — our Founding Fathers.
It is reported that when Ben Franklin exited the convention hall he was asked, “Well Doctor what have we got, a republic or a monarchy.” Franklin replied, “A republic… if you can keep it.” Our Constitution created a limited representative republic.
Today, the question is, “Are we going to keep it?”
In my 75 years I have enjoyed the benefits and advantage of living in this Republic. I have, however, failed to recognize the growing threats to its continuation: Imagined crises, political correctness, the stealth promotion of Marxist doctrine, the extremely flawed thinking of influential economists, the growth of the deep state, the lack of integrity among elected representatives, the negative impact of lobbyists’ influence, etc….
While many of us were enjoying our freedoms, the PC Marxists have taken over the education system and indoctrinated three generations. We have allowed the entrenched political elite, supported by the deep state and the absolutely treasonous conduct of what was once a “free press,” to inflict on our citizens the idea that the “mommy state” will take care of you. We have allowed them to convince large portions of the citizenry that they are victims and are incapable of self-determination.
The results of policies conceived by the governing elite are horrendous: Trade agreements that exported our technology and our jobs, an out-of-control national deficit, a failing health care system, three generations of mal-educated citizens, a huge portion of the population totally dependent on the largess of the political elite, tax rates that discourage capital investment, phony issues that consume too much of the nation’s time and resources.
But the largest threat to our Constitutional Republic and the freedoms that it sought to protect is the raging apathy of the average citizen. We the people have become complacent. We are like the frog in the pan of water placed on the burner.
If the Republic is to survive, every thinking citizen must get involved:
Come to truly know the issues and their real impact. Forget the propaganda dished out by the elite. Read unbiased sources on the important issues. Forget the lamestream media. Read more on U.S. history, before the Vietnam War.
Join forces with like-minded people with common sense. Meet, organize, plan and become change agents.
Contact (maybe harass) your elected representatives and demand change.
Support and elect candidates who have common sense and hold them accountable.
Step forward and make your mark. Don’t sit idly by and watch the Republic descend into “a thousand years of darkness.”
If you do not, future generations will ask, “Grandpa/Grandma, how could you have let this happen?”
Lee Cornelison lives in Green Valley.