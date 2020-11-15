Not far from our home in Green Valley I saw what appeared to be a homemade political sign with the words “Support decency Biden.”
What follows is not political, but is my experience with and thoughts about decency!
Matthew 7:12 “So whatever you wish that men would do to you, do so to them.”
And, as Socrates said: “Is it true, is it kind, is it necessary?”
Also, my mother-in-law was a caring and gentle woman who not only said but lived: “If you can’t say something nice don’t say anything at all.”
I remember an all-class reunion in my hometown of Soldier, Iowa. A man came up to me who I did not know and held out a dollar bill saying he had taken a five-cent pack of BBs from my father’s hardware store when he was a kid. I was tempted to decline, after thanking him for his thoughtfulness, but I realized he wanted to make amends. Maybe he was a recovering person fulfilling AA eighth and ninth steps or maybe he was someone who just wanted to get that old wrong off his mind. I thanked him and explained my sister was also at the reunion and we would each enjoy a cold ice tea thanks to his generosity.
Growing up there were two neighborhood girls my age. “S” lived next door to me and “V” lived across the street. Our front porch had a 1/3 high wall and several times they sat on area rugs and pretended they were cowgirls herding cattle or chasing after outlaws. I sat on a saddle from our Shetland pony also pretending I was herding cattle or chasing outlaws. After another all class reunion that “V” did not attend I called her up to reminisce about old times. She gently said “S” and she had always hoped that they would get to use the saddle. I felt badly I had not shared as I had been taught to do. I apologized and “V” graciously accepted my apology. It felt good to have that failure of decency off my mind.
“O” was a farmer who was the best man at my parents wedding. Our families often got together. When I was growing up I participated in 4-H and showed Brown Swiss dairy cattle. One day at the fair the dairy cattle judge did not arrive so the beef cattle judge did his best to also judge the dairy animals. I showed a good Brown Swiss cow and was happy that she got a blue ribbon which qualified her to be judged with all the other breeds of dairy cows. To my great happiness she received the purple ribbon for the best of show. Not long after the fair ”O” came in the hardware store and I waited on him. He started talk-ing about some of the fine Holstein cows that were also in the best of show competition, but then he caught himself, not wanting to spoil my happiness about getting the purple ribbon. I recognized what “O” was doing and appreciated his kind decency!
At the same fair I came in second in the dairy showmanship judging. First place went to a young girl whose large cow followed her around perfectly. Several people said they thought I should have won, but I knew that girl had spent hours with that cow that I had not come close to spending with my cow. She deserved to win!
My job as a kid was to mow the lawn. One time in the spring I mowed down the tender shoots of asparagus, which my mother dearly loved. Boy was she upset with me! At that time I thought only Brussels sprouts were a worst vegetable than asparagus. (Now I relish both.)
In 2014, I had a stroke which left me with left-sided paralysis. My wife now does all the food preparation. I can’t say enough about the delicious meals she serves us! She is also my caregiver for practical things that my paralysis prohibits. When I ask for her help she replies with a “Yup.” What a generous and great sound that “yup” is to me!
Michael Carlson lives in Green Valley.