There seems to be some confusion that is being perpetrated on the members of GVR regarding growth vs no growth. Maybe the following will help in the understanding of this issue.
First, Green Valley and, yes, Sahuarita continue to grow. This comes about from developers who are hoping to make a profit on their investments. So yes, Green Valley continues to add new neighbors. GVR has no control over development.
Second, with the additional increase in population comes the increased usage in the GVR facilities. This includes larger club membership; additional events being added and pressure by those clubs with dedicated space that cannot meet their members demand.
This all puts pressure on the GVR staff and Board to find ways to meet these demands while being fiscally responsible. With these demands there are members who do not want to see dues increase and yet some of those same members belong to clubs that are squeezed for space. How do you balance these issues?
Several years ago, the GVR Board went out and hired WSM to take a close look at the current facilities, usage, club and member needs. This exhaustive study produced a long range plan that provided one concept of how to meet the future needs of the membership of GVR. When presented, a large number of members looked only at the end number and that made them mad. The failure here is that when you plan to eat an elephant you do not look at the large animal but look at it as one bite at a time. The same is true for long term plans. Yes, you see the cost at the end, however the prudent plan is to break it down to small increments and space it over a long interval. Also, as with any long term plan there will be changes made as new information becomes available. The end will never look like it did in the beginning.
The challenge here is that those who moved here some time ago and used the facilities, joined clubs and went to events might no longer want to participate. That is their choice. When those folks arrived here there were people living here that are like them now. To be short-sighted and not see the new neighbors arriving as a blessing to our community but instead to hold back on any improvements, additions or adjustments to the GVR campus dooms GVR to a demise that I do not think anyone wants.
This is not a new issue but a continuing issue. As we age, we slow down, our attitudes and desires change which impacts the activities we participate in for enjoyment. Maybe reading a good book is more important than a hot game of shuffleboard. These changes are natural.
When we moved here we made a commitment to the HOA and GVR. Those commitments do not go away because we have aged. They are still there.
Because nothing stays the same and we are part of that change there is an obligation that we must continue. I understand that with age comes a lower or nonuse of GVR facilities, programs and clubs but there were people here earlier that felt the same way and continued their obligation. To abdicate from that obligation means that you no longer care about the community or neighbors. It is like poking a stick in the eye of the neighbors.
What is needed is a group of Town Hall meetings that can air the differences and work on finding equitable solutions that meet the necessary needs of the membership while taking into account life’s changes.
Eric Sullwold lives in Green Valley.