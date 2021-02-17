As you make that left hand turn off of Duval Mine Road heading south on LaCanada please notice the following alongside the street and sidewalk: Empty beer bottles, smashed aluminum cans, cigarette butts too numerous to mention, styrofoam containers, empty liquor bottles, plastic bags –some containing dog poop, more plastic bags and, unfortunately, once in a while a used condom.
Don’t forget to check out the arroyos. There you will see cardboard boxes, carpet remnants, rags and more unsightly debris.
My husband and I have been coming to Green Valley since 2006 and for years we have walked La Canada with trash bags and picker-upper hoping to make a difference. A few years ago, I visited the Green Valley Council asking what could be done to
resolve this plight. One of the ladies told me to form a committee! Excuse me! Are there no community resources or volunteer groups to address this issue? Understandably, the wind is responsible for blowing some of this debris around, but how did it get on the ground in the first place?
We’re older now and my husband is ill but we still make our “trash walk” on occasion and we know people appreciate it. We get thank yous from other walkers and waves and horn toots from drivers, so, obviously, we’re not the only ones who think something needs to be done about this unsightly introduction to Green Valley.
Carol Reigh is a winter visitor from Wisconsin.