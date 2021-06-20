On May 26, USA Today and The Trace (www.thetrace.org) published a damning investigative report on how the U.S. government administers the federal firearms licenses issued to 130,000 licensees each year. Of that number, some 75,000 are gun dealers, pawnshops and manufacturers. Many of them, known as “kitchen table” dealers, operate out of their homes.
Working with 30,000 inspection reports, pried from ATF files by a lawsuit, the reporters learned that the understaffed, underfunded agency is able to inspect only 12 to 15 percent of the active dealers each year. Among 2,000 inspections they found, “…138 reports in which ATF officials acknowledged that a dealer’s violations were severe enough for them to lose their licenses. The agency revoked 56 of those licenses, just over 40 percent. A majority were granted lesser penalties, ranging from temporary license suspensions to warning letters.”
Years of inadequate supervision have resulted in a retail industry which disrespects the ATF inspectors and too often ignores or willfully breaks the regulations. The sad result runs from sloppy record-keeping to overt criminal activity.
ATF has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2015, and sorely needs a qualified expert in charge who can whip it back into shape. President Biden has answered the call by nominating David H. Chipman, a 25-year veteran of the ATF (1988-2012) with varied and increasing authority, ending up in Washington, D.C., as Division Chief at the Office of Public and Governmental Affairs.
Since his retirement he has served as an adviser to several national gun violence prevention nonprofits, lastly with GIFFORDS, founded by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her husband, Sen. Mark Kelly.
During his nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 26, Chipman was asked whether assault weapons should be banned again. He said yes. The reason is clear. An eye-opening New York Times report (Sept. 4, 2019) revealed the effectiveness of the national ban from 1994-2004. It was titled, “That Assault Weapon Ban? It Really Did Work.”
The 10-year prohibition affected a 25 percent drop in mass killings from the preceding decade (from eight to six) and a 40 percent drop in fatalities (from 81 to 49). But the data becomes more explicit when one examines the years after the ban expired in 2004, and assault weapons went on sale again. Between 2004 and 2014 there were 22 mass murders with 249 fatalities. In the subsequent five years, 2014 to 2019, when this report was published, 15 gun massacres killed 271 people. At least 234 of them were shot with weapons prohibited under the federal assault ban.
The Times study then extrapolates the rate of deaths in the latest five years up to the full decade (2024) for a projected total of 543 dead, more than ten times the number during the ban.
The full Senate will vote on Chipman’s confirmation soon.
John Stickler is a freelance writer in Rio Rico.