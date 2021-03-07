Jorge Encinas asked this question in a Green Valley News story Dec. 27. This was the first time members were provided details of GVR’s Canoa Hills Clubhouse purchase. His Feb. 28 story provides an update on the project and the ongoing parking lot saga. New CEO Scott Somers has been handed this hot potato. His task is to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. Welcome, Scott.
This mess began with the purchase of the clubhouse in October. All verifiable accounts conclude that the purchase price far exceeded the market value or asking price. GVR President Don Weaver said it was GVR’s (his) idea to purchase the clubhouse property for $500,000 with the condition that the parking lot be donated to the GVR Foundation (Green Valley News Dec. 27). Why? President Weaver also said this was the best deal they could get. This gives a whole new meaning to the definition of negotiations. Bottom line: GVR overpaid for the property and will annually subsidize the foundation to use the parking lot. How is this a good deal for the members?
Members have asked why the foundation was involved in the first place. Jim Counter, former president of the foundation, said the foundation was not involved in the discussions. He only found out after the deal was concluded. Mr. Counter also said the lease agreement would provide a regular revenue stream for the foundation. (Originally, the foundation was established to fundraise revenue for GVR and now we have gone full circle). Members will now annually subsidize the foundation to use the parking lot that could have been purchased for another $50,000. Again, how is this a good deal for the members?
We often hear presidents and directors use words like “transparency” and “fiscal responsibility.” Now is the time for President Weaver to model what this looks like. President Weaver needs to answer some “elephant in the room” questions. (1) Who from the Foundation was involved with the GVR negotiation committee and why? (2)Why did he agree to purchase the clubhouse without the parking lot? (3) Why was this deal signed before the contract specifics were reviewed and discussed by the full board?
These questions are not rhetorical. President Weaver has had four months to provide members the unvarnished truth. He has not. It is now time. This should be one of the topics on the Annual Meeting agenda.
Before the annual meeting, President Weaver needs to do several things quickly. First, assist our CEO in resolving the parking lot issue at the least possible cost to the membership. We would hope foundation President Don Lathrup will propose terms and conditions favorable to our members so the board can accept this month. Second, he needs provide a complete financial explanation to the members. It should include known cost to date and estimated costs to complete. The current board owns this project and it should not be handed off to the next board to figure out. If you have questions email President Weaver at dweaver@gvrec.org and ask for a response.
Jerry Humphrey lives in Green Valley.