While most of the country has been focused on our out-of-control COVID-19 pandemic, our president, who has failed to contain the coronavirus and is facing a sinking economy, has shifted his focus to “law and order.”
In his own words, he is targeting “liberal, Democrat-run cities,” sending in executive branch militia, after the U.S. military balked at becoming “politicized.” His loyal buddy, Attorney General William Barr, has no such qualms about politicization, and is illegally using the powers of the Justice Department to implement Trump’s wishes. This move is not only unconstitutional, but is a major threat to our democracy, and all of us, of any political persuasion, should be extremely concerned.
Portland, Oregon, has been the first victim of this crusade. Protesters there had initially been guilty of graffiti and minor vandalism near federal property. This prompted an incredible and unprecedented overreaction by the executive branch which sent in unidentified militia to threaten, use tear gas, shoot rubber bullets, and arrest predominately peaceful protesters (and some innocent bystanders) who were exercising their First Amendment right of free speech.
All major elected officials of Portland and of Oregon, including the mayor, governor and state attorney general, have asked for withdrawal of these troops with no success. Moms and veterans are standing peacefully between the protesters and the militia, but they too are being harassed and gassed.
The presence of these unwanted federal agents has exacerbated the Portland situation and has incited an angry backlash. Other cities are now experiencing supportive demonstrations. Trump’s response, with Barr’s continued assistance, has been to escalate the situation by plans to send more militia to Portland, as well as to Kansas City, Seattle and Chicago, with veiled threats to include Baltimore, New York and Philadelphia.
Trump’s egomania makes him desperate to be re-elected, even if it costs us our democracy. His campaign ads which are intended to frighten voters into supporting him feature scenes of street violence — scenes that are actually from pro-democracy demonstrations in Ukraine which were squelched by a fascist regime.
Trump’s strategy to shore up his poll numbers is to divert attention from his failed policies. He is creating a problem that did not exist and then attempting to solve it with the use of force which is resulting in even further division in our country.
Trump is playing right into the hands of the Russians, who have been trying to influence our elections in the short term and who are trying to destroy our democracy overall. All major branches of U.S. security agencies have warned of Russia’s intent to sow chaos in our nation. Wake up, everyone — Putin’s puppet, Trump, is following the Russian playbook to the letter!
Henne Queisser lives in Green Valley.