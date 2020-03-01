In 2015, my wife and I rented in Green Valley for one month at the recommendation of a classmate living here. He sold me on visiting Green Valley by describing Green Valley Recreation. We joined the Hiking Club, took chess lessons, attended a lecture, learned to play pickleball, exercised and swam at the Desert Hills rec center and made new friends. We were amazed at the number of activities available through GVR. We loved our experience and decided to visit again next year.
We rented for two months in 2016. Through GVR, we hiked, played pickleball, took chess lessons, attended book club, lectures, swam, exercised and made more new friends. We bought a townhouse the second month. On closing, the GVR New Member Capital Fee of $2,425 shocked me. So, this is how GVR finances its operations? OK, so I amortized this one-time fee over the 10 years minimum we hope to live here… $25 per month, adding annual GVR dues totals about $63 per month. Membership for two in our Seattle area YMCA is $126 per month. GVR is a bargain!
The next year we returned as official snowbirds, enjoying all the GVR benefits plus having family and guests come visit and share our home and many GVR activities. We joined the Pickleball, Hunting and Fishing, and Amigas Book clubs. In February 2018, we received our first GVR Board of Directors ballot. Should we vote, don’t vote, and if we vote, who for? We were oblivious to any problems GVR was having, so we voted for the candidates our friends recommended. Our candidates all lost. Was this important? Did it matter?
After another election in 2019, I stayed informed of the board’s contentiousness and problems with raising the annual GVR dues, sliding scale dues proposals, opt out proposals for underserved members, objections to the proposed new pickleball facility, removal of the CEO from the voard and on and on. The new board majority attacked just about everything the GVR CEO put forth.
It became apparent to me that the Board was out to get the CEO, and were bent on weakening the GVR that was our reason for buying here. After two years of harassment, Mr. Blumenthal resigned. He was run off by the board majority. My estimate of the cost to buy out his two-year contract is $280,000 plus any additional amount to keep his mouth shut. The board majority got Blumenthal’s scalp, and did it while they had the majority. Forget about fiscal responsibility.
Blumenthal did a good job. We need to take back control of the GVR board. Snowbirds need to vote. We want GVR to stay just as comprehensive as it now is and to keep up to date. To accomplish this, we voted for Randy Howard, Beverly Lawless, Donna Coon and Beverly Tobiason.
Mike and Wendy Schaefer live in Casa Paloma II and are part-time residents of Green Valley.