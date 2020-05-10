If you're like me, you've been watching a lot of old movies on TV, partly to kill time. After all, just about everything around here has been closed down … stores, restaurants, bars, GVR centers, pools. The Safeways are open, as are drug stores and gas stations and hardware stores. But how many trips to a store can a guy do? Old movies aren't so bad.
Or, perhaps, you've been spending too many aimless hours at your computer, looking for Lord-knows-what to help pass the time. (OK, I could read, but at 80, I don't see the book pages so well.)
Fortunately, some folks have a sense of humor and pass stuff around by email. Silly but witty sayings, most of them made up. One was an actual photo of a highway info sign for a place called Indian Hills Community Center. It read, in bold letters: "And in the end mankind used so much toilet paper, they wiped themselves out."
Cute. Worth a chuckle. Another image simply said, "Stay at home orders doesn't mean the pandemic is over. It means that they currently have room for you in the ICU."
Cute, if morbid.
But the last one got to me. It was a photo of a raging fire on a four-story building. The superimposed caption read: "The fire has reached its peak. It is no longer growing. The acceleration curve has flattened. So everybody back in the building. It is all safe to return now."
Worth pondering. Green Valley is beginning to "re-open." So is Arizona. And the rest of the nation. It's a risky business. The COVID-19 death rate will surely go up. But how much? No one really knows. A few months from now, we'll have a better idea. Meanwhile, it's reasonable to say that our nation would be in really bad shape if we do not re-open. Folks need jobs. Paying jobs. It's as simple as that.
But I am uneasy. You are, too, I imagine. I know a 75-year-old Green Valley woman, for instance, who in early March, had to make an emergency flight to Kansas because of an illness in the family.
Oddly enough, the quickest way to get there was to fly to Seattle and wait for six hours at the crowded airport to catch a flight to Kansas City. At the time she did not know that Seattle was then the "hot spot" for this strange new virus.
While at the Seattle airport, my friend visited a ladies room. An elderly African American woman was sprawled on the floor, her purse open and its contents spilled about. The woman was ill, feverish and weak. The other women in the restroom had simply ignored her. But my friend helped her up, gathered the stuff for her purse, and helped her to the proper gate for her flight.
Several days later, my friend returned to Green Valley. She felt ill. By that time, the new coronavirus was the topic of the day. She called her doctor. No appointment was available, but she described her symptoms over the phone. A runny nose, a cough, a headache, a slight fever, that sort of thing. The doc said, "Assume you have the virus and stay home."
My friend has done that. For weeks. She called another doctor. Same story. Stay home. To this day, she has not seen a doctor in person. She made inquiries about a test. Nearly impossible unless her fever skyrocketed.
Today, my friend feels better. But not quite up to snuff. She remains home. She will not mix in public with anyone, because she fears that if she has — or had — the virus, that she might somehow pass the illness on, even if she wears a mask. Late at night, however, she does walk her dogs around the block, confident that she will not meet anyone.
So, like me — and perhaps like you — she watches a lot of movies on TV… and prays that things will get better.
Yes, Green Valley — and the nation — are "opening up." How will that work out? We do not know. None of us, including the president and his advisers, know. We can send witty quips and pithy cartoons around on the internet, and pray for the best. But I also recall the internet picture of a large burning building and its caption:
"The fire has reached its peak. It is no longer growing. The acceleration curve has flattened. So everybody back in the building. It is all safe to return now."
I wonder about that. Is it nothing more than a dark joke? Or is it prescient?
Mike Moore, a former newspaper and magazine editor, lives in Green Valley. He can be reached at m-smoore@socket.net.