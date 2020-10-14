When repeatedly asked, President Trump has refused to assure Americans that if he loses the upcoming election, that he will support a peaceful transfer of power. We can’t be entirely certain as to what he means by this, but it’s clear that our American democracy could be at risk.
In his piece in The Atlantic, “The Election That Could Break America,” Barton Gellman lays out many strategies Trump can use to effectively pursue an election coup. At first, the term “coup” seems extreme. But the definition of a coup is if the government 1) stops counting votes; 2) declares someone a winner who didn’t get the most votes; or 3) allows someone to stay in power who didn’t win the election. This is what President Trump, in his own words, is threatening to do.
For many weeks President Trump has been messaging that mail-in voting is highly fraudulent, even though for many years multiple states have gone to all mail-in voting, without issue. Even Trump votes with an absentee ballot. Trump repeatedly has claimed that Democrats are trying to steal the election by encouraging people to vote from home, when the obvious reason for this encouragement has been to promote public health and to protect Americans from catching COVID-19. Trump has consistently tried to downplay the risk of COVID-19 and has encouraged his supporters to vote in person.
If President Trump’s messaging is successful, a very likely outcome would be that his supporters ignore COVID risk and vote in-person at a higher rate than Joe Biden supporters, and thus President Trump could hold a lead on election night. Given that it will take time for mailed-in ballots to be counted, how will Trump respond if his initial lead dwindles and Joe Biden pulls ahead? Will President Trump try to stop the counting of ballots? Will he continue his current rhetoric of claiming mass fraud in mailed-in ballots, without providing evidence? Barton Gellman strongly advises us to expect this to happen.
Gellman’s Atlantic article is just one of many that detail the complexity that surprisingly exists in our election system, and how resistance to process norms could cause great disruption. Our elections have never experienced some of the elements of election risk that currently face us, and thus our election processes are somewhat ill-prepared for what could happen.
Gellman asks “If the vote is close, Donald Trump could easily throw the election into chaos and subvert the result. Who will stop him?” That’s a question for all of us. We need to ask ourselves, what’s more important to us, having our preferred candidate win, or preserving American democracy?
For me, preserving our democracy is priority number one. First off, make sure you vote. Next, talk to your friends, family and neighbors, and make sure they too vote. If you feel unsafe voting at the polls, fear not mail-in voting, and mail your ballot in early. President Trump has called on his supporters to monitor polling places. No matter your political party, I encourage you, as your health and safety permits, to volunteer to help staff your local polling place. Poll workers are provided personal protective equipment, as well as training.
Let’s ensure all the votes get counted, and that the presidential candidate that honestly wins the Electoral College is sworn in as our next president. And if the unthinkable happens, and President Trump, or for that matter any candidate for any office, tries to stop the votes from being counted, let’s all commit that we will work together, as neighbors, and as Americans, to ensure the protection and continuation of our American democracy.
Dave Gamrath lives in Green Valley.