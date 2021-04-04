Let’s talk sensibly about unaccompanied minors at the southern border. Can we agree that complicated root causes necessitate complicated solutions? Can we agree there are multiple factors both pushing and pulling people north from the Northern Triangle countries? Can we agree there are short-, medium- and long-term solutions? Truly, this is a “desmadre,” a difficult situation that’s getting out of hand. However, we can’t make things better without understanding the multiple dimensions.
Here are some of the provocative and oversimplified characterizations I have heard.
Trump handed over a secure border thanks to functional and effective policies. Beg to differ; Trump intentionally sabotaged and dismantled the asylum system. He forced people back into Mexico who were pursuing asylum “the right way,” then made them wait interminably. He seriously slow-walked people who wanted to present initially at Ports of Entry (POEs), like DeConcini in Nogales, which drove them to the cartels and into the desert. He doubled the case backlog in immigration courts since 2016. He created multiple logjams.
This is an unprecedented number of unaccompanied minors (UAMs). Beg to differ; the numbers are not more than in 2019, at least not yet. Granted, they are growing and may well exceed 2019’s numbers, but acting like Chicken Little is neither constructive nor honest. (By the way, have you ever thought about the UAMs on the Mayflower or those traveling west from the Dust Bowl?)
These parents are unfit and being manipulated by cartels. Beg to differ; they are making the hardest decision of their lives. In many cases, they are doing what needs to be done to literally save their children’s lives.
The cartels are having a heyday. Beg to differ; they’ve been having a heyday all along. The people forced to wait in Mexico were and are sitting ducks. The policies that sent people ever farther afield to get into the U.S. meant people had to have guides. The more the militarization, which started years ago, and the harder it is to cross, the higher price the cartels can charge.
The kids are bringing COVID-19. Beg to differ; their rates are lower than in the states they enter. In any case, let’s test them, contact trace them, and quarantine them if indicated. Let’s vaccinate them. Let’s take care of them. For crying out loud, these are traumatized children and teenagers.
Biden was completely unprepared. Beg to differ; he was as prepared as he could be, given that the Trump to Biden Transition was not done in good faith. Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services was only confirmed 17 days ago.
Where do we start fixing things?
1. Use the POEs: We start by significantly staffing up the POEs so UAMs need not cross through the desert. We staff up with experienced asylum officers, trauma specialists and social workers. We do not allow law enforcement officers to be gatekeepers into the asylum process.
2. Rebuild the asylum system: We start by rebuilding the asylum system starting with UAMs, then moving to include families. Families and UAMs are coming because they DO believe we have rule of law. They DO believe we will provide liberty, justice and a fair shake for all. There are proven community-based non-detention strategies to be used with UAMs as they establish their new lives with their sponsors. (By the way, 98.8 percent of UAMs with legal counsel keep their court dates.)
3. Jump start genuine collaboration: We start with more stakeholders at the table to include border community leaders, non-governmental organizations, a broader range of ranchers and law enforcement, and experts in asylum system and immigration court design and process.
Why is dealing with this desmadre especially essential right now?
Because of climate change. Because of more hurricanes, flooding, volcano eruptions and failed food and economic systems in the Northern Triangle. Because these push factors exacerbate the suffering caused by extreme poverty, corruption and endemic violence. Right now is but prelude for what’s coming. Adults, families, leaders and good governments must take care of their children. Then they can look down the road to the children of the future.
Laurie Jurs has lived and worked in the area since 1984. She is a long-time member of the Green Valley-Sahuarita Samaritans. Every claim herein can be backed up by credible sources. Please address requests to letters@gvnews.com