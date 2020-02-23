Many of us in Green Valley moved here to enjoy the sunshine and the friendly, compassionate small town. We enjoy our pools, woodworking shop and other recreational facilities. We volunteer with White Elephant, Friends in Deed and GVR to give back to our community. We give a hand to those who need our support.
In 2014, we hired an intelligent, charismatic CEO for GVR. He arrived with a vision. He saw Green Valley as a resort. Some members welcomed the more elitist view of GVR. They believe in the vision of a resort and support building facilities to attract those affluent future visitors and future retirees.
The majority of GVR voters have supported those of us who believe in keeping GVR a compassionate village and in maintaining and building new facilities for our members, as our Articles of Incorporation call for: “The mission of Green Valley Recreation, Inc. is to address the recreational needs of its members which best serve the overall good of the organization through the operation and maintenance of recreational and social facilities and the sponsorship of cultural and civic activities for its members and other persons and groups within the community of Green Valley...”
Supporters of the preeminent destination support a WSM 10-Year Plan for GVR with a $40 million price tag. Members who object to the concept or the price have been told, “If you don’t like our vision you should move.”
We are rare and we are unique. I can’t find a single other community as caring and as affordable as ours. Perhaps it is time for us to suggest that the so-called “Friends” of GVR move to their Vision of a community and leave us to enjoy and volunteer in our friendly. compassionate small town and GVR as it was originally envisioned.
I am writing as a GVR member and not as a GVR Director. Whether you agree with my opinion or not, I urge you to vote in this crucial election.
These four candidates believe in our caring community: Kathi Bachelor, Lenore Bell, Mark Kelley and Dale Sprinkle
Gail Vanderhoof is a GVR director.