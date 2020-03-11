The country is in the grips of a mysterious bout with polarization not seen for generations in American society. Hate and anger seem to have displaced civil discourse and honest disagreement. We are an unhappy people at a time of impressive prosperity.
Polarization has brought us to the brink of a nation of narrow-minded true believers who cannot condone the compromise that is critical for negotiation of differences in a diverse society. The political institutions that have sustained social harmony are being tested and they are failing.
Society has previously promoted and accepted the spread of individuality as a virtue. Is the need for belonging more important than individualism? Eric Hoffer, the 1950s guru who gained fame for his observations on the rise of communism and fascism in Europe, believed that when “we lose our individual independence to the corporateness of a mass movement we find a new freedom…freedom to hate, bully, lie, torture, murder, and betray without shame or remorse.”
This portrayal of American society accurately describes a large contingency of GVR members. We have become polarized by two political groups: Friends of GVR and GVR4US.
If you have attended a GVR Board meeting or committee meeting, you have witnessed the “hate and anger that has displaced civil discourse and honest agreement.” Shouting, yelling, and name-calling have replaced open and civil discourse. As GVR members, we have access to just about anything a person would want to do.
We are extremely fortunate to have the facilities and opportunities GVR provides, yet we are unhappy…at least a faction of GVR is unhappy.
I truly believe there is not a single member on the Board, on a committee, or in the vocal opposition who does not want what is best for GVR. We all want GVR to continue to meet the needs of its members, yet we do not agree on how this should happen. It’s time for us to:
•Compromise and collaborate rather than using tactics to promote our personal agenda.
•Listen in an effort to understand the other side’s position.
•Integrate our ideas and energies so the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.
It’s time for us to work together, rather than against each other!
Lynne Chalmers lives in Green Valley.