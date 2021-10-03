There is no easy answer to our complex immigration problem. Human nature interferes.
We are territorial. We do not want anyone coming into our back yards or homes, uninvited, especially when we perceive the uninvited as dangerous. That extends not only to our personal boundaries, but those of our country. Fear, the most powerful motivator, is used to keep out potential undesirables. It is used politically to gain power, start wars and control the masses.
We would like to think that ideal behaviors for humanity are compassion, generosity, honesty, humility and love. Because of mitigating factors, that does not happen. The chief factor is creating paranoia. Many view that the border is a festering pool of evil and we should live in mortal terror of it, with some employing vigilante action.
Some claim that we have completely open borders, allowing unvetted hordes to invade us. It is untrue. Miles of walls have been built at tremendous cost, but even if a 30 foot wall was continuous along all the border, people would still find a way through.
Those with ill intent may cross our border. There are resulting crimes, gangs, drugs, which is reprehensible, but the percentage of the entirety is low. Illegal drugs like heroin and fentanyl may flow into our country, but would have no value if we avoided using them. We are the demand. Still, drug and human smugglers must be apprehended and held accountable.
Another powerful human element is survival. Many of the assembled masses along the border are seeking a better life, desperately trying to survive. A vast percentage have left intolerable situations for themselves and their families. In some cases, they came from areas where cartels and gangs ruled. Extortion, intimidation and physical harm was always possible in some Central American countries. Even worse happened for those escaping places like Venezuela where basic economic opportunities are almost nonexistent. Their journey to the border was harrowing. They had to traverse a 60 mile jungle hell called the Darien Gap, connecting South and Central America. It has every aspect of danger-heat, snakes, rivers, gangs and hostile tribes. Many die. After that is a journey through Panama, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and finally into Mexico. Through Mexico to the US border is another arduous 2000 miles.
As we sit in the comfort of our homes, we cannot truly imagine the misery and dangers these people have endured. If we were given a backpack, some water, and told to walk from Green Valley to Yuma in 110 degree June, would we make it five miles?
“The Devil’s Highway,” by Luis Alberto Urrea, describes 26 immigrants led by a coyote to whom they have given all they have to cross the border. The 26 start near Organ Pipe National Monument and walk towards Ajo, Arizona in late May 2001. Fourteen of the 26 died on the less than 50 mile trek. Since then, multitudes more have died in Arizona deserts. It is what desperation does.
What can be done? If Congress truly wants to find a solution, could any of the following proposals work?
1. Significantly increase the number of immigration judges and attorneys.
2. Those seeking asylum are vetted, and assigned some form of legal assistance. Citizenship is not immediate for anyone, and many asylum seekers have waited for years just for a hearing.
3. A fee is paid for entry. If granted permission, they are given a visa or green card allowing them to work in the US. If, after a set length of time, they have been productive members of society, avoided legal issues, learned basic civics and paid taxes, they can apply for another work visa or citizenship. This reduces the number of Devil’s Highway-type tragedies.
4. Something like the Bracero program instituted from 1942 to 1964 could be attempted. It guaranteed decent living conditions and wages for farm workers from across the border.
5. Instead of hiring more border agents and building more walls, we use the technology (towers, cameras, drones, etc.) already in place.
6. Contact your elected officials and make your concerns and ideas known.
7. Try to formulate any practical answers yourself to this perplexing issue.