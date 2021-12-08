For purposes of public policy, we presume that if you place redistricting before an independent body that partisan actors will not try to influence the process. How naïve are we? Drawing lines on a map is inherently divisive. Rich, poor, white, black, brown or plaid, you will be separating people when you place a line on a map. Pretending that anyone with a partisan interest will not try to weigh in is absurd. The winner of this process will get to spend billions if not trillions of taxpayer dollars.
Over the last month, the public has had the opportunity to make their comments known about the draft maps that the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission adopted in November. It is interesting to hear so many frequent criticisms about the proposed Legislative District 17 in Pima County. Some have even taken to criticizing a specific member of the Legislature for daring to have their voice heard. A simple question: Does anyone believe that any of the other 89 members of the Legislature have not tried to directly or indirectly have their ideas adopted by the commission?
Facts are stubborn things. Adopting some mythical pretense that only those pure of heart should be involved in the political actions inherent in redistricting is laughable. When the various district “winners” of the coming decade get to set policy and determine spending priorities, all interested parties will leverage every advantage they can. The Republicans and Democrats seek influence directly or indirectly through like-minded individuals.
The “public” has spent an inordinate amount of their comments in the last month speaking about drawing more fair and competitive districts. But there is an interesting data point that many of them have overlooked. If you use the same data the IRC mapping team use for competitiveness, and you remove the Voting Rights Act or VRA-compliant districts from the overall state population, you are left with an area that skews a lot more red.
If we take the critics at face value, logic suggests that the remaining districts would be more red. The Republican advantage is 6.5% for the Congressional maps and 9.5% for the Legislative maps. Those numbers are not magic. Again, I used the contests the IRC mapping team used.
To comply with federal and state law, majority-minority districts must be drawn. Those districts are configured to maximize the ability of the given area to elect a candidate supported by that minority community. Whether anyone likes it or not, those voters tend to vote overwhelmingly for Democrats. When you remove a disproportionately large number of Democratic votes from the overall state population your resulting districts skew a lot more Republican. This isn’t a partisan statement. This is about the math.
If the folks wanting more fair districts are honest they would be advocating for two congressional districts that favor Democrats and seven that support Republicans. They would also want to see eight legislative districts that favor Democrats and 22 that favor Republicans. Or perhaps their motivations are actually seeking something else?
Math class was a hard topic for some, but it and reality can still pack a punch!