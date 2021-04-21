One secret to living longer healthier lives is being “happy.” How happy we are and for how long depends upon how “engaged” we are in life. At least that’s what Bill McCreery thinks. He is the executive director of Posada Life Community Services and conducted a series of seminars on the subject at GVR.
McCreery said there are three kinds of happiness: pleasure, flow and meaning.
Pleasure
“Pleasure” occurs when we do something that brings us joy. Like eating ice cream, going to a movie or buying a pair of shoes. Pleasure is very short term. We enjoy it in the moment, but once it’s over – it’s over. To make us happy again, we have to come up with something new.
Flow
The happiness we get with “flow” is the joy we experience in our daily routine. We are content because we are comfortable with our schedules, jobs, friends, lives. It lasts a lot longer than pleasure.
Unfortunately, we sometimes do not even realize we are happy until that flow is interrupted, like losing a spouse, changing jobs, becoming ill or retiring. Those things can interrupt flow and create unhappiness.
For most people, flow definitely was suspended when COVID-19 hit last year and nearly everything in our lives changed. Yes, we eventually created a new flow by finding ways to virtually go to work, school, meetings and social settings. We learned to live with quarantining, masks, social distancing and constant hand washing. But now, with vaccines available, we contemplate a return to “normal,” another change in flow that is making some people anxious. The new term for that is FOGO (fear of going out.)
Meaning
Overcoming FOGO and increasing in-person interactions could result in renewed “meaning” in our lives: the happiness we realize when we do things of significance outside of ourselves. It is how we feel when we do something of consequence – something that makes a difference, often in the lives of others. That level of happiness lasts for an exceptionally long time, maybe even forever. We can plug into it whenever we need it. In other words, the easiest way to lasting happiness in our own lives is to bring joy into others’ lives.
All three kinds of happiness overlap and intercept each other regularly. We can increase happiness (pleasure, flow and meaning) by becoming more intentional about what we do and how we spend our time.
Becoming a volunteer is a quick and easy path to all three kinds of happiness. We can: volunteer for short term pleasure (a day here and there,) integrate volunteering into our flow by making longer-term commitments on a scheduled basis, and/or, volunteer in a meaningful way by participating in projects or organizations that make a difference in the lives of others.
There are hundreds of volunteer opportunities in Southern Arizona and one organization whose sole mission is to help get you started. The Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse (GVSVC) represents over 100 organizations and partner agencies that would love to have you on their team. GVSVC helps match your unique interests with activities and opportunities that can enhance your life and bring you happiness.
GVSVC promotes volunteer opportunities for young and old alike in several areas of interest including animal services, arts and culture, civic and community, educational and libraries, environmental or gardening, food banks, health and wellness facilities, hospices, human service organizations and more! They help you choose where, when, and how to volunteer your time.
The website at, www.gvsvolunteering.org, is a one-stop shop where you can learn more about partner agencies and opportunities, register to become a volunteer, discover opportunities currently available and more. Or, you may visit with GVSVC volunteers face to face in their office at Valley Assistance Services, 3950 S. Camino del Heroe, Green Valley, on Tuesdays or Thursdays by appointment.
Volunteer opportunities also are published monthly in the Green Valley News, on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/volunteerclearinghouse and on fliers called “Hot Opps,” that are distributed at a variety of locations throughout the community after the pandemic. All services of GVSVC, a project of Pima Council on Aging, are free with no obligation.
So, if you are experiencing FOGO or want to “get your happy back,” consider volunteering. Even just a little time spent volunteering will bring you pleasure, improve your flow, and provide meaning that can last a lifetime!
Maureen McCarthy lives in Green Valley.