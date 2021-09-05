“The Peace Corps is America’s last best hope.” I say this in the year where we mark the 60th anniversary of JFK’s formation of this terribly unique globe-spanning institution.
Now, granted, I might be the most biased person on the planet to offer up this proposition....but I feel compelled to do so. The point I wish to make regarding this assertion is based on looking back on my life’s span of 78 years.
During my early 20s I graduated from the University of Arizona and dashed off to be a member of the first Peace Corps contingent to be sent to the U.S. Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands. The area is now known as Micronesia.
This experience proved to be the best anyone could have ever wished for. For two years I lived on an Outer Island of Truk District, an island a quarter-mile wide, half-mile long, highest elevation 12 feet above sea level.
I learned more about the value of living a life totally in tune with nature on this islet than I could have learned anywhere else on earth. Surviving typhoons, enduring long distance, open- water, outrigger sailing canoe voyages and relating to people who survived Japanese soldiers’ atrocities during WWII equipped me to face virtually any challenge thrown my way during the span of my life.
After Peace Corps service I was accepted as a graduate studies student at the U of A and was happily humming along ensconced in my Secondary Education studies. Then came the letter in the mail trumpeting, “Greetings from the President.”
Two months into my graduate studies I was drafted during the height of the Tet Offensive in Vietnam.
Whisked out of school, I was then on my way to basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas, and next sent to Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Carson, Colorado. At both stops every time I was offered the opportunity to express my opposition to the Vietnam war, I did so. Some called me a “Peace Creep,” others admired my stand.
Thank God, the Uniform Code of Military Justice allowed me the freedom to express my thoughts. To the best of my knowledge no other military in the world allows this.
After AIT, since I’d studied German in high school and college, I was assigned to go to Headquarters U.S. Army Europe, Heidelberg. Here I performed duties such as going from West Berlin to East Berlin through Checkpoint Charlie to help my commanding officer translate his discussions with East Berliners on the Communist side of the Berlin Wall.
After military service I returned to my beloved Tucson to finish my graduate studies and then went on to a 25-year teaching stint at Amphitheater High School. I loved teaching at that ethnically-diverse Old Pueblo high school!
I finished my teaching career at the Glen Urquhart School on the North Shore of Boston. This private school experience was quite different from teaching at Amphi – but it, too, was very rewarding.
Since retiring from teaching I’ve resided in beautiful Green Valley with my lovely wife, Betty. And as long as I’ve lived here, American military forces were involved in the war in Afghanistan, another war like that in Vietnam that made no sense in making the world safe for democracy. Please, though, bless the men and women who fell in these two similar war ventures. The last thing I want to do is to defame their good names and intentions.
Now I end this piece with a question that is the crux of why I am writing. The question is, “What would the world look like today had the manpower, money and national resources used in Afghanistan instead been used on Peace Corps endeavors throughout the world?
Love me or despise me, I beg you to consider mulling over my question.
Jim Herman is a retired teacher and Peace Corps worker lives in Green Valley.