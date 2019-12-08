I have recently reflected on how this country has slowly but steadily moved toward the left.
I think it started in the ’60s with the flower children. What they wanted was not a bad thing at all. We needed that message to remind us that not all citizens were properly recognized for their contributions and the populace had somehow become a bit hardhearted. From that same movement we got the free love idea that pushed personal boundaries, as well as the recognition of corporate excesses in waste emissions.
From that, we got the NAACP, NOW and EPA. All had some value at the time. But as history has shown us, every movement, including labor unions, got emboldened with their demands after every success. And with that, every lesser minority (LGBT, atheists, illegal immigrants, etc.) demanded increasing “rights” and privileges. This continues today. Traditional values of morality, patriotism and religion are trampled on continually and increasingly.
We now have the Black Caucus, which will not cheer when black unemployment reaches historic lows. We have the environmental lobby which now threatens our nation’s total financial future for minimal improvements. We have women parading in pink hats demanding the right to kill their babies up to and including birth.
Except for the Green New Deal, which would be an economic disaster, these are essentially emotional issues that don’t have much to do with actual economic issues that drive a nation’s strength and stature within the world. But somehow the Democratic Party saw the advantage of concentrating their efforts to convince all these “victims,” including the poor, that they will save them from subjugation to “The Rich Old White Man.”
They brilliantly lowered the voting age to 18 (now hoping to lower to 16 by some leftists). Most people in the 18-20 age group don’t know a thing about the responsibility of living within the boundaries of what they can realistically earn and accomplish. Therefore, that age group votes with their hearts, not with their heads, as hardworking Americans have done throughout their history.
And now, with each generation, they lose the incentive to work for what they want in lieu of the government somehow providing those desires from the coffers of those “oppressors.”
Very soon, these “oppressors” will get tired, stop working as hard, and decide it’s just not worth the effort to produce, and will give it up to the real oppressors … the socialist government.
Joe Thielman lives in Green Valley.