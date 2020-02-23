Recent articles in the Green Valley News have highlighted the disagreement between two GVR membership groups, GVR4US and Friends of GVR. Recent Green Valley News stories claim that these disagreements center around one person – our CEO, Kent Blumenthal. Regrettably, the GV News has done nothing to accurately assess the performance of our GVR CEO. I am writing to set the record straight.
I was elected president of GVR in 2013. I worked closely with Kent when he first came through the door as our new CEO. Here is what I saw while I worked with Kent:
•During my time as GVR president I had many battles with Kent. I was a GVR4US darling for taking on Kent and the GVR power brokers.
So, what changed?
•The criticism leveled at Kent (by GVR4US) for promoting Green Valley as a “preeminent” community is pure hogwash. Kent has always intended to do the right thing for our GVR membership and, by doing that, he worked to maintain Green Valley as an attractive (not “preeminent”) place to live.
Look at the record
Over my years of GVR service, I saw that Kent does superior work for GVR. Don’t agree? Then let’s review his record:
•GVR was in administrative shambles when Kent arrived. We had an ineffective CEO. Kent changed his staff by removing the poor performers, by hiring good people and by developing the right people to assume the most important jobs. Now, GVR has great employees!
•Our finances were a mess. Kent changed that and now we have a solid financial status — proper reserve accounts and good financial management. Even the expensive outside accountant, who was brought in by our present, do-nothing board found GVR’s financial house to be in order. Wasted money.
•Kent has made solid decisions on important projects for GVR:
North Abrego: Kent passed on a quick fix for the major pool and spa problems at our North Abrego Center. He rebuilt those facilities from the ground up. It was the right thing to do for GVR.
GVR maintenance facilities: When I first walked into the old shop crammed in behind GVR’s main office, it was a nightmare. If OSHA got wind of that facility, they would have shut it down immediately. Kent acquired the vacant nursery property next to the West Center and we now have a maintenance facility that is safe and well designed to support GVR’s aging properties.
Solar structures: We have all seen the solar arrays that are now installed at our GVR centers. Thanks to the foresight of previous Boards, this $4 million project was entirely paid for by third-party investors and the only cost to GVR was for the legal review of the final contract. Kudos to Kent and his staff for a job well done!
Our $40 million Master Plan: I was part of the Board that approved the development of this plan. No, this was not part of any plan developed by Kent to transform Green Valley into a “preeminent” community! Rather, this was an effort, originated by our board at the time to determine possible future directions for a retirement community like Green Valley. At that time, we had no such plan for GVR. So we created a road map, if you will, that provided vital information about future options our membership and future Boards will need to help GVR accommodate our organization’s future growth.
Our 24-court Pickleball Center: Kent and I did not agree on this facility in the beginning.
To Kent’s credit, he worked closely with GV’s pickleball founders (Paul May, Donna Coon, Jeff Harrell and others) to see his way to giving his strong support to this project and driving it to completion. The funds raised by the GVR Pickleball Club ($370,000 and growing) is more than six times higher than that raised by any other GVR club. Eventually, our new Pickleball Center will be a major factor in helping ensure the future success of Green Valley and GVR.
The above projects were did not create the “preeminent” community that so many from GVR4US have feared. Rather, these projects, and more I haven’t listed, are the result of good, solid management on the part of Kent and his staff as they implemented board directives. And, GVR is much better as a result!
A second, and the more important point, is a call to action for each of you as GVR members to get out and vote. Watching the criticism of our CEO by our current board is nothing short of pathetic and misplaced.
The policies of our present board are not in the best interest of GVR. If you agree with my list of accomplishments by our present CEO, please submit your Board of Directors ballot in favor of electing the four candidates supported by the Friends of GVR — Donna Coon, Randy Howard, Bev Lawless and Beverly Tobiason. A final candidate to consider is Barb Mauser. Voting for four of these five candidates will lead to much better governance for GVR in the future.
Thomas Kennel is past-president of the GVR Board of Directors.