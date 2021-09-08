If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Please forgive my rant, it’s nothing you haven’t heard before but I just needed the outlet.
The other day I made the drive from Tubac north to Sahuarita Road on Interstate 19. I admit that even though the speed limit is 75, I may tend to cruise at 80 (Though would still plead the Fifth on the stand…).
I spent most of my time in the right lane which was fine because it’s the better paved side. However, I resent the fact I had no choice because of the “leftists” in the left lane. Once I made that choice to venture over I tend to encounter too many of you. Yes, I’m including you, the driver of the red Cadillac going 50 with your left blinker on the 15 miles I was behind you. I guess it never dawned on you to increase your speed to get around those long-haul trucks on your right for 10 of those miles.
Contrary to what you may have thought, they weren’t blowing their horns to say “hi” and the driver frantically waving his arm for you to go ahead wasn’t part of a welcoming committee.
They just wanted you to hurry up and pass them as they slowed down so the 438 cars behind you could get to Tucson in the same day. It wasn’t until you got near Duval Mine Road and no doubt closer to …let me guess, Walmart, that you moved into the right lane finally (but of course with left blinker still on…).
I hope you didn’t take offense to the one-finger salute given to you by those of us fortunate to have a sunroof or convertible. Never mind the guy that just opened his front door to reach out with both arms, he was wrong considering how dangerous it was.
Folks, now that summer is ending and we have the return of the Snowbirds, we all need to drive with patience and reasoning. Unless you have a viable deed to that left lane saying you own it then please just visit it occasionally.
Try to keep up to near the speed limit; nobody in Green Valley expects you to drive your age. I think that’s merely a golf adage. Also, there is no reason to keep that left blinker on while in the left lane. Nobody for one minute believes you are planning to drive onto the median (unless you’re from Kalifornia maybe…). Do your passing thing then right blink your way over to the right lane along with all the other obedient drivers.
It’s that simple and makes me want to then wave at you using all my fingers. Stay safe, you all!