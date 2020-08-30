The upcoming election will determine this country's future. Having been born in Germany and having lived my childhood under the Nazi regime, I fear for the country.
From 1918-1934, Germany was known as the Weimar Democratic Republic; Paul Von Hindenburg was president. In the 1933 election, the Nazi Party won the majority of votes cast. The Weimar Democratic Republic won several seats. Hitler became Reich Chancellor. The two parties were going to form a coalition; Von Hindenburg died in 1934. That was the end of the Weimar Republic.
Hitler wasted no time murdering his foes and everyone he suspected. Distrust and fear were everywhere.
Fast forward to 2020. There are some frightening similarities between Trump and Hitler. Trump has let it be known that he intends to stay in power forever.
His methods are bullying, lying, intimidating, dehumanizing and more. He has many enablers, mainly William Barr, his lap dog. He is not Trump's personal attorney; he is supposed to be attorney for the people of the United States.
To have a working democracy, there needs to be at least two parties which debate and compromise. This has worked here since our beginning. So far, Trump and his enablers have trampled the Constitution and twisted rules of law in their favor. He has taken Putin's word and advice over that of his own intelligence services. Now he is trying to interfere with our election.
If this man wins the election, I fear our grandchildren will no longer have free speech and other freedoms we enjoy. Information will be limited to propaganda. I do not believe that this is what the American people want for their children and grandchildren. I have nightmares and sleepless nights fearing that in my remaining years, we will be living under a dictator in my beloved country, the United States of America.
Ingeborg Oestreich McDonald lives in Sahuarita.