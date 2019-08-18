On Nov. 6, 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected president. Between his election and inauguration on March 4, 1861, seven states of the Deep South seceded from the Union.
With clarity and charity, Lincoln’s inaugural address was primarily directed to the people of the South. He touched on several topics: first, the government would hold and occupy its property such as Fort Sumter; second, the Union would not be dissolved; and third, while he would not be the first to attack, any use of arms against the United States would be met with force.
President Lincoln closed with the memorable words: “Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of
affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
At this time harsh and hurtful attitudes, words, and actions such as separating children from parents, holding people in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions, and placing obstacles in the way of people requesting asylum or desiring to immigrate are prevalent in the United States. It is time to remember our history that from World War II to the
present day many of our dairy farms, vegetable farms and food processing plants relied upon and continue to need the hard work of immigrants. That said:
•Is it not time to “touch the better angels of our nature” to reject harsh attitudes, rhetoric, and violent actions?
•Is it not time to “touch the better angels of our nature” to reform our immigration policies to provide “green cards” to the number of people needed by our farms and businesses?
•Is it not time to “touch the better angels of our nature” to be humane and fair-minded with asylum seekers and immigrants, documented or undocumented?
•Is it not time to affirm GVR when it uses some of our dues to build solar panels in center parking lots to shade cars and to provide electricity that does not emit carbon in its production? As French President Macron said some months ago, “There is no planet B.”
•Is it not time to “touch our better angels” not to reduce the criteria or protections for endangered animals and insects? We need to protect bees, for example, from chemicals, because bees pollinate our food producing trees and plants.
In my opinion it is time to “touch the better angels of our nature,” to change harsh and hurtful attitudes, words, and actions!
P. Michael Carlson is a retired hospital chaplain who lives in Green Valley.