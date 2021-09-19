I was appalled to read about the patient at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in need of transport for life-threatening GI specialty care in hospital, but they were unable to find a bed for him in any Tucson or Phoenix hospital. Why? Because there were no beds available anywhere due to all these hospitals being full from COVID-19 inpatients. And per Arizona Department of Health, 86% of COVID-19 cases are from unvaccinated patients! (“They pay the price,” Page A1, Sept. 15.)
I was also gratified that compassionate and innovative medical people were able to get this man medical care after all and his life is no longer threatened.
But I have also been reading time and again that other non-COVID patients were not so lucky and have died as hospitals are filling up with mostly unvaccinated COVID patients. See https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/09/12/alabama-ray-demonia-hospitals-icu/ (“...When Ray DeMonia was having a cardiac emergency last month, his Alabama family waited anxiously for a nearby hospital with available space in its intensive care unit. But in a state where coronavirus infections and unvaccinated patients have overwhelmed hospitals in recent months, finding an available ICU bed was an ordeal. It was so difficult, his family wrote this month, that the hospital in his hometown of Cullman, Ala., contacted 43 others in three states — and all were unable to give him the care he needed…”)
And cancer patients are having life-saving measures such as bone marrow transplants canceled as hospitals simply have no room in ICU due to COVID-19 patients, mostly unvaccinated (see NPR.org, Sep. 16, 2021 re: veteran Charlie Callaghan with multiple myeloma from Agent Orange; meanwhile his deadly cancer spreads).
And yet, in this same issue, two recent letter writers suggested that public health attempts to have people get vaccinated to protect others, if not for themselves are “medical tyranny and draconian overreach.”
Really? C’mon…
There is reference to whether Pima County Board of Supervisors “…has tried to educate the employees on the pros and cons of getting the vaccine… and “…not just from Dr. Fauci and the CDC…”
Really? C’mon…
Education has been ongoing for months; incentives such as my tax money going to bribe Pima County residents to get vaccinated; and now, those people who are endangering others in the community will have to pay more for their health insurance so it will reflect their actual cost to the insurance pool is being tried.
The examples of people endangering their own lives with daredevil stunts and stupid personal decisions is not equivalent to unvaccinated people putting my life and the welfare of the community as a whole at risk.
When people just cannot separate their partisan politics from science and facts, AND choose to endanger the community as a whole, it is unconscionable. There is no “God-given right” to punch people in the nose, ignore stop signs or speed limits, or otherwise put everyone else at risk even if you choose to endanger yourself.
See for example Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), a U.S. Supreme Court case in which the court upheld the authority of states to enforce compulsory vaccination laws. The Court's decision articulated the view that individual liberty is not absolute and is subject to the police power of the state. Also, U.S. Supreme Court decisions on isolation and mandated treatment to protect the community (“…provide for the General Welfare…”) as to tuberculosis, syphilis, etc.
C’mon, people… Grow up and use your God-given intelligence.
Maureen Brooks is a retired lawyer and lives in Green Valley.