There have been numerous mass shootings in the past few weeks. Eight died near Atlanta, 10 in Boulder, eight in Indianapolis, and five, including two children, by a former NFL player, before killing himself.
It is a matter of when and how many may occur next. Chances are that nothing will be done, no matter the proposal, there will be thoughts and prayers, and any new gun regulations considered a “slippery slope” to gun confiscation. Could no new considered regulations be a slippery slope the other way?
Guns are a complex, emotional subject. Although 80% of people want better background checks and less dangerous weaponry, there has been no meaningful legislation to reduce gun violence. Some say that guns are not the problem. It is mental health. Video games. Not guns. Given that, shall submachine guns, howitzers, bazookas, grenade launchers be allowed?
There certainly are mental health related issues involved. However, few mentally ill people resort to violence. They are mostly victims. Many mass shootings are committed by strange, angry loners with a humanitarian grudge. Shall we lock away all strange, angry people? It may be that people take revenge against the world through the barrel of a gun. It may also be that vulnerably susceptible others, in some twisted way, copy those acts.
Most gun owners will never resort to gun violence. Yet somehow there are over 35,000 gun-related deaths per year, resulting from murders, suicide, accidents and neglect. Children kill and are killed. Could it result from the sheer number of gun sales flooding America, many from the fear that guns will be confiscated after mass shootings?
Conservatives claim that liberals want to “shred the Second Amendment.” It is reprehensible misinformation. Few know little about the nuances, background and Supreme Court decisions regarding the amendment.
Most people, including gun advocates, do not know the Second Amendment’s content. It essentially involves a well-regulated militia, and gives the people the right to bear arms, not to possess unlimited types and numbers. Interpretations of the amendment have been debated and cherry-picked, to no uniform consensus.
There is no Supreme Court interpretation allowing for unrestricted arms. The 2008 Heller case involving handguns is an example. The court clarified that like most rights, the Second Amendment is not unlimited. This was also stated within the decision: It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose. Antonin Scalia, no liberal, wrote the majority opinion. Former Chief Justice Warren Burger, a conservative, once called the gun lobby’s Second Amendment interpretation “a fraud on the American public.”
Gun rights advocates often say that most gun owners are responsible. Let us apply that logic. Imagine that you have a responsible neighborhood rattlesnake owner. He has one securely caged. Fine. What if he has 20? A hundred? Would you ever go there? Remember, he is responsible.
Among the top industrial nations, the United States has the highest per capita number of deaths by gunfire. How do we compare? We have about 110 per million. Compare that with France and Canada, with about 20. Australia 15. Germany 10. Ireland 1. Japan less than 1. Why?
The gun issue needs rational examination, without drama. Nothing will completely stop mass shootings, but reducing the numbers should be a goal. Those against new regulations argue that offenders will not follow them. Given that rationale, why have laws at all?
Gun advocates are concerned about losing their rights and freedoms. Those deceased from gunshot have lost all of theirs.
Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley.