In one of the Democratic presidential candidate debates, candidate and former vice president Joe Biden was severely criticized for boasting that early in his political career he had worked with segregationist senators (whom the media conveniently failed to identify as fellow Democrats).
In a speech Aug. 7, Biden attempted to regain favor with extreme leftists in his party by denouncing the Constitution and, by inference, the nation as racist when he said, “the Constitution allowed for slavery with the so-called three-fifths compromise…”
This statement, generally used by leftists as proof this country is racist, shows an incredible ignorance of American history and the meaning and intent of the Constitution.
First, what is the “three-fifths compromise”? Article I, Section 2 defines how representatives in Congress are apportioned as follows: “Representatives … shall be apportioned among the several States … according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three-fifths of all other Persons.”
In this case, “all other Persons” referred to slaves and convicted criminals. What uninformed people fail to realize is that this statement is actually anti-slavery. How so?
During the Constitutional Convention of 1787, it was the goal of the founders to create a union or federation of all current and future states, not just the northern states. If the new Constitution included a ban on slavery, the Southern slave states would not approve it. In fact, the Southern states, which generally considered slaves to be property, wanted slaves to be counted as whole persons for purposes of determining representation in Congress, thus giving them a disproportionately larger representation in Congress and the Electoral College, compared to the north. Such power would effectively prevent any anti-slavery legislation from being passed in Congress.
When the northern states refused to go along with a full count of slaves for determining representation, several fractional counts were debated and the Constitutional Convention finally settled on the three-fifths ratio. In the early days of the nation after the Constitution was put into effect, the Southern states enjoyed about a 35 percent greater representation in the House than if slaves were not counted at all.
It wasn’t until Southern states seceded during the Civil War that President Lincoln (a Republican) issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, to end slavery in the United States. This was followed in 1865 with the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which permanently ended slavery in the United States. When the Southern states re-joined the union after the Civil War, they were forced to accept the abolishment of slavery.
Incidentally, Democratic candidate Cory Booker has also made similarly uninformed statements about the Three-Fifths Compromise.
The oath of office for the presidency includes the words, “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” How can anyone with so little knowledge and understanding of the contents and meaning of the Constitution in good conscience swear that oath?
Tom Fava lives in Green Valley.