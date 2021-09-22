It is difficult for me to understand why any citizen of the United States would support completely unchecked, open borders with Mexico.
In my mind, it is not a singular political issue. But it is a serious national issue. It concerns our well-being and security. That’s you, me, our children, grandchildren, other family members and our neighbors.
We don’t know who is crossing our borders, their nationality, their intentions and ultimate locations. They are not vetted. We do not know their COVID-19 status. We do not know what other contagious disease they may carry. The key here is “we do not know” anything about these people.
Over the border
Here is what we do know. In July, one of the largest invasions occurred with CBP (Customs and Border Protection) agents encountering about 212,000 illegal crossers the most since 2000. The estimated total for this year is a record-breaking 1.8 million illegal crossers along the entire U.S border from Brownsville, Texas, to the Pacific Ocean, about 2,000 miles.
For the past fiscal year (October 2020-September 2021) an estimated 105,000 illegal aliens have avoided capture along the 262-mile CBP Tucson Sector border with Mexico. This is the line from the New Mexico/Arizona border to the proximity of the Organ Pipe National Monument south of Ajo.
The Yuma CBP Sector occupies the remaining 115 miles to the West in Arizona, where 6,000 illegal crossers avoided apprehension. There are nine CBP stations in the Tucson Sector from Douglas to Ajo.
Of great concern are those who avoid apprehension consisting of gang members, other criminals, possible terrorist and other undesirables. It is known that MS13 gang members (from El Salvador) have invaded many communities on Long Island, New York, committing murder, rape, illegal drug distribution, extortion and general mayhem. This is just one of many areas infested with these criminals. So, the greatest concern in these communities is public safety. And, there is a significant danger in the three-county area of Southern Arizona where the apprehension rate is about 39%.
The Mexican cartels control the entire border area trafficking of the illegal aliens, sex trafficking and drug smuggling along with any other commodity that may pass.
Aiding and abetting these invaders are, oftentimes, U.S. citizens who provide the transportation away from the border to Tucson and Phoenix where travel throughout the U.S. is provided. The transporters receive payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 per person. In most cases they have no idea, and perhaps don’t care, what dangerous activity they are unleashing on their fellow citizens through their illegal activity.
The penalty for aiding and abetting illegal aliens including transportation is covered under Title 8 USC 1324 and ranges from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a felony in addition to state laws that may exist.
Oftentimes, illegal aliens are stashed in houses and hotels/motels in both Tucson and Phoenix.
The most significant drug being smuggled is fentanyl, a deadly opioid. According to the CDC, 255 Americans die daily from overdoses, the major cause is fentanyl. DEA reports that there has been an increase of 56% smuggled into the U.S. with 90% crossing the Mexican border.
Of significance, but rarely mentioned, is the the danger to the female illegal aliens. South of the border are rape gangs and once in the U.S. these girls and women are at the mercy of their fellow crossers. At the various travel rest sites and pick up points are found “rape trees” where “trophies” are on display. These include accommodation rugs and display of women’s under garments. To many females, this is a right of passage. They are seldom reported to authorities for fear of being deported. How sad!
Another under reported fact is that 35 CBP personnel have died in the line of duty over past 16 years. Locally, BP Agent Brian Terry was murdered near Rio Rico in December 2010 while encountering a gang engaged in illegal smuggling activity.
Finally, imagine being a resident of the border area with the hopeless feeling of being marginalized by their own government officials. Most are ranchers who, in many cases, have lived on the land for many generations. Today, their cross border neighbors are members of the Mexican cartels. And, the illegal crossers pass through their property, daily. Longtime rancher Robert Krentz Jr. and his family paid the ultimate price when he was murdered by an illegal alien on his property in 2010.
The bloated bureaucracy in our nation seem more interested in the rights of the invaders than in the rights of our citizens. And, it seems that the NIMBY attitude prevails among the citizens in our nation. That is, if it,s not in my back yard, it,s not my problem. But it is a problem and will continue to be for us all!
Don Severe is a retired U.S. Air Force pilot and business executive. He lives in Green Valley with his wife, Lynne.