Try holding your breath for three minutes. It is exceedingly difficult. Now imagine that you can hardly breathe for hours and days at a time. The COVID virus can cause that terrible condition by invading the body, taking over cells and seriously affecting the lungs. It is also highly transmissible. That is measurable science. Yet there are those who deny COVID’s danger, that it is a hoax, or something created to control the masses and destroy our freedoms.
Anti-vaxxers are part of a conspiracy that believe vaccines are potentially lethal, cause infertility, destroy our DNA, or cause autism. It is limited only by conspiratorial imagination.
We should be grateful that our parents approved of vaccinations. We were vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, smallpox, whooping cough, tetanus, and polio, among others, preventing untold deaths and suffering.
During 2020, Donald Trump minimized COVID, considering it a threat to his re-election. He called it the Chinese Flu, Fake News, and that it would magically disappear. Late in his administration, he claimed that we were “rounding the corner” and he had defeated the virus. As an appeal to his base, Trump often denied the science and opinions of medical experts. He created a COVID task force and dominated his press conferences, as if he were the final authority. Infectious disease experts were silenced and sidelined.
There was the Warp Speed effort to create vaccines, accomplished relatively quickly. Somehow, however, vaccine resistance became political for no rational reason after the election. COVID ultimately became politically divisive, when it should have been a national health issue to unite us.
The prevalence of vaccinations have reflected the political geography of the nation. Trump voting areas like Alabama, Mississippi and Florida predominately resist vaccinations and mandates. In some places there, hospitals and ICUs are filling to capacity with the unvaccinated, sometimes preventing admission to people with serious health events.
What does it take for people to realize the seriousness of the disease and get a free vaccine? Does it take a friend or loved one to become seriously ill or die? A relatively young couple recently died from it, leaving five children. We see examples of former COVID skeptics saying, “This is the real thing. Get vaccinated,” from their hospital beds. Is that what it takes? Probably not, especially when so many resist mandates designed to combat further spread.
Some feel that mandates are an attack on our freedoms. Freedoms have limitations when it concerns health and safety. You cannot drive 90 mph past a school. You cannot carry a machine gun into a bank. Slander is illegal.
Some like to claim that restrictions are unconstitutional when convenient. Is it unconstitutional to demand that food service workers wash their hands? No, it is common sense.
We must recognize that combatting COVID is like defeating other major diseases that have been essentially eliminated. When we become chronically ill, we would do most anything to regain our health. The COVID vaccine provides relief in advance. Nothing is 100% effective, but it is better than full hospitals with overwhelmed hospital staff.
There is also the tremendously high cost of medical care. It may be that those who are vaccinated are paying for those who are not, causing associated costs to rise. Almost all COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths now result from those who are unvaccinated.
It seems that this entire issue is unnecessarily self-inflicted, and avoidable. So, for everyone’s sake, do what is necessary to help others. Follow reasonable medical guidelines and get your shot. It has been made easy.
Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley.